Beth Malone, Jason Robert Brown, George Salazar, Joe Iconis, and More Head to Feinstein's/54 Below Next Week

BETH MALONE

JUNE 21 AT 7:00 PM

Tony Award nominee Beth Malone makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut in an intimate new concert celebrating PRIDE Month. Best known for originating the role of (Big) Alison in the groundbreaking and celebrated Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home, based on Alison Bechdel's graphic memoir of the same name, Malone now brings her music and personal stories to the stage.

Beth made her Broadway debut in Ring of Fire and has gone on to star in The Unsinkable Molly Brown (Denver Center, MUNY), and off-Broadway in The Marvelous Wonderettes and Bingo. In 2018, she played the Angel in the Broadway run of the star-studded production of Angels in America, directed by Marianne Elliot and starring Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield. She has performed her one-woman show, Beth Malone: So Far to great acclaim in venues across the country.

ALEXIS MICHELLE: PRIDE AT 54

JUNE 21 AT 9:45 PM

This summer, live performances are back and so is Alexis Michelle! The star of TLC's "Dragnificent" and one of the last queens left standing on Season 9 of VH1's "DragRace" makes a long anticipated return to Feinstein's/54 Below with a very special PRIDE show! Manhattan's favorite Jewish drag chanteuse over 6'2" serves up her signature blend of comedy and musical interpretation in this one-of-a-kind show featuring songs ranging from the 60s to present day! Tracy Stark is Alexis's music director, comedic foil, and onstage eye candy. Start your PRIDE celebrations right with Alexis Michelle on this colorful night! With special guest Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class). This evening is produced by James Will McBride.

Featuring Alexis Michelle and Alexandra Silber

GEORGE SALAZAR & JOE ICONIS: TWO-PLAYER GAME

JUNE 22-24 AT 7:00 PM:

George Salazar and Joe Iconis reunite to reopen Feinstein's/54 Below with a revamped sequel to their cabaret act, Two-Player Game! Following the Broadway run of Be More Chill and the release of Two-Player Game as a live album, George Salazar and Joe Iconis return to Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand.

Salazar, the Lortel Award-winning actor known for Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, Godspell, tick, tick...BOOM!, and most recently the Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors joins with Iconis, the Tony-Award nominated musical theatre writer known for Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love In Hate Nation, The Black Suits, and his songs for "Smash" for an intimate yet mind-melding concert you'll never forget!

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a rock-and-roll evening of hilarious characters, soaring vocals, and the unstoppable energy of two artists ready to make their return to audiences at Broadway's Supper Club...Awesome party. I'm so glad I came.

Featuring George Salazar and Joe Iconis

BRITTON & THE STING: SUMMER OF LOVE

JUNE 22 & 23 AT 9:45 PM

Britton Smith, front man of NYC's funk-liberation band, Britton & The Sting make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut with a 2 night engagement entitled Summer of Love. Waves of funk and mesmerizing melodies carry their journey-driven music deep into your soul, reminding you of the healing properties of music and intentional gatherings. Britton & The Sting concerts are containers of joy and liberation. You'll leave invigorated, sweaty, and feeling closer to yourself and others. The talented pack of musicians lead their congregation with an electric passion for funk, gospel, soul and testimony. Their shows feel like church in all of the best ways. Recently featured in Vanity Fair, Vogue, Fault Magazine, and The New Yorker, Britton & The Sting was also featured in Paper Magazine's "Bops Only" 10 Songs You Need to Start Your Weekend Right" list, as well as a featured 2020 NPR Tiny Desk Submission Top Pick. Come to this show if you're eager to connect to other seekers of light.

Britton Smith is co-founder and president of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), In addition to his work as an advocate and facilitator, Britton is a Broadway actor recently featured in Be More Chill, Shuffle Along, and After Midnight.

ROBBIE ROZELLE: BACK IN THE BASEMENT

JUNE 24 & JULY 14 AT 9:45 PM

After a very brief hiatus (and practically one year to the date of the release of his debut album), Robbie Rozelle returns to the basement with an all-new show just for PRIDE. And after a year and a half of binging all of Netflix, the acclaimed entertainer has some things to say. Join Robbie and his teeny-tiny band as they celebrate life, love, and living out loud in a new hilarious romp from the creator of Songs From Inside My Locker and Tuesdays at 54 that is sure to be full of his signature medleys, razor-sharp wit, and just a soupçon of snark. He just hopes his suit jacket still fits. And if it doesn't, who cares? It's a celebration! Musical direction and arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

Featuring Robbie Rozelle and Joseph C. Townsend

KYLE TAYLOR PARKER

JUNE 25 AT 7:00 PM

Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Smokey Joe's Cafe), the unequivocal King of Broadway Soul, will make his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut with an electric show that promises to kick NYC PRIDE weekend off right! Known for his dynamic presence, megawatt smile, and a vocal tone that's as rich as it is bright, KTP will shower audiences with a variety of songs from his solo albums "Broadway Soul Vol. 1 & 2" which reimagine Broadway classics with an R&B twist, filtered through the sound of this multi-layered queer artist of color. Directed by Nathan Peck with arrangements and musical direction by Sonny Paladino, "Broadway Soul" will also feature soul standards and other classics, making it a must see for fans of disco, soul, and R&B.

ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN: PARK MAP

JUNE 25 & 26 AT 9:45 PM & JULY 9-11 AT 7:00 PM

Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") returns to the stage equipped with his extraordinarily specific area of expertise: the Disney Parks. Through song, Park Map will hilariously detail the winding history of the Disney Parks while vulnerably exploring Andrew's own increasingly complex relationship with the most magical place on earth. Park Map will feature various musical styles, some of Andrew's own original songs, and possibly too much discussion about Superstar Limo.

JASON ROBERT BROWN

JUNE 26 & JULY 12 AT 7:00 PM

Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown returns to 54 Below to celebrate his first-ever vinyl release, the Craft Recordings album Coming From Inside The House: A Virtual SubCulture Concert, featuring his ferocious band in their first live performance in over a year. Featuring songs from his award-winning shows and movies, his solo albums, and a couple of surprises, this will be a joyful and cathartic JRB concert like no other!

NICOLE HENRY: FEELING GOOD!

JUNE 27 AT 7:00 PM

Award-winning jazz vocalist Nicole Henry follows up her Cabaret Award nominated show I Wanna Dance with Somebody with a fresh and reviving lineup of tunes to celebrate her new single release, "Feeling Good." Songs from Broadway, jazz standards and 1980s and 90s pop take you on a journey through life, love, self-discovery and acceptance-it's a new dawn, a new day, a new world, a bold world!

SCOTT COULTER & FRIENDS: FROM DOLLY PARTON TO DAVID BOWIE!

JUNE 27 AT 9:45 PM

Scott Coulter & Friends have brought many memorable music-filled tributes to Feinstein's/54 Below over the last seven years. To celebrate the club's long-awaited reopening the gang is going to reprise highlights from their shows honoring iconic artists (Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Prince, David Bowie), beloved musicals (Chess, Disney's The Lion King) and of course, disco!

Featuring Carole J. Bufford, Scott Coulter, Natalie Douglas, Alex Getlin, Jessica Hendy, Michael Holland, Blaine Alden Krauss, Lorinda Lisitza, Anthony Murphy, Allison Posner and Brian Wilson

