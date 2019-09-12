Beth Leavel, Jenn Gambatese And More Honor Nancy LaMott At 5th Annual BROADWAY'S GOT GUTS
The fifth annual Broadway's Got Guts will feature Broadway's brightest singing wonderful standards recorded by the late, great Nancy LaMott plus other exciting numbers on the 24th anniversary of her death, to benefit the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation on Monday, October 21 at 6 PM at the Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd St., NYC.
Scheduled to perfom are Beth Leavel, Jenn Gambatese, Karen Mason, Isabelle McCalla, Caitlin Houlahan, Alexandra Silber, Lulu Fall, Laurissa "Lala" Romain, Kevin Massey, Matthew Scott, Ryan Vona, Graham Scott Fleming, Conor Ryan, Jake Vacanti AND MORE SURPRISES! (Roster subject to last-minute changes)
Honorees are Dr. Jan Vilček, founder of Remicade, and Joe & Lauren Pizza, founders of Sceneworks Studios
Host: Peter Yawitz, Nightlife- and Backstage Bistro Award-winning performer, writer and songwriter. Produced by David Friedman (Drama Desk-winning composer of the off-Broadway hit "Desperate Measures" and producer of Nancy LaMott's albums), Sarissa Michaud, and Peter Yawitz. Music direction by Dan Rosengard
Nancy LaMott was one of the greatest singers of American Popular Standards. At age seventeen, she was diagnosed with Crohn's disease. At the height of her popularity Nancy performed at the most prestigious clubs in New York, and sang twice at the White House for President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. Her recordings, produced by David Friedman, are loved by thousands of fans around the world.
To purchase tickets and donate go to: http://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/chapters/newyork/broadwaysgotguts.html
