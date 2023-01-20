Beth Leavel & Jeff Blumenkrantz To Be Featured On REGRETTING ALMOST EVERYTHING Concept Album

With the start of another new year, we all look for a fresh start. Regretting Almost Everything, featuring Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as Anne, and Tony Nominee Jeff Blumenkrantz as her husband Clay, is the story of a middle-aged woman in search of a new beginning. Loosely based on Lauren Taslitz's experience of leaving home in her mid-50s to pursue her love of musical theatre writing, Taslitz wrote the book and lyrics with Danny Ursetti, who composed, orchestrated, and arranged the music. The two artists have produced an album of the full score, which is set to release on March 14th, 2023.

Says Leavel, "I find such joy and passion in Lauren and Danny's beautiful work. To give voice to Anne, this sexy, wild, middle-aged Mother! To watch her grow and love and grieve. To sing Danny's melodies and personalize Lauren's lyrics. It's why I became an actor. I have fallen in love with Anne."

The album consists of 15 songs, plus 1 bonus track. Musical Director and pianist Paul Staroba conducts and performs with an 8-piece orchestra consisting of a string quartet and a rhythm section. The album was recorded at Power Station at BerkleeNYC, produced by Kathy Sommer and Matt Anthony (Alchemy Music), and mastered by Darcy Proper.

"What I love about Danny and Lauren's songs is how performable they are," says Blumenkrantz. "Lauren's lyrics strike a perfect balance between humanity and wit and theatricality. And Danny's music is, by turns, sensitive and incisive and fun, but always tasty/hooky. They're great storytellers, and it's a privilege to get to sing their songs."

He continues, "It's so gratifying to hear the recording as a whole. It's rare for a musical's story to center a mature woman, and Lauren has captured that voice brilliantly. And then with the incomparable Beth Leavel hitting all those songs out of the park? Heaven! Also, Danny's wonderful orchestrations take the already great music to a whole new level!"

Taslitz and Ursetti met in grad school for musical theater writing at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Their teacher and mentor, William Finn, encouraged the two of them to write together. Regretting Almost Everything is the first of a number of musicals born from their collaboration.

Two enthusiastically reviewed sold-out shows at Mr. Finn's Cabaret at Barrington Stage Company in 2017 were followed by a one-night showcase at 54 Below in NYC in 2018. Broadway World called Regretting Almost Everything "a mature love story that combines humor, honesty, and compassion to deliver a seldom-seen musical look at life from the perspective of middle age."

Two-time Tony Award winner William Finn describes the show as "outrageous, wise, and honest." He adds, "Anyone who cares about the future of musical theatre would be well advised to see this."

Look for the new concept album, Regretting Almost Anything, on all music streaming platforms on March 14th 2023. For more information about the album and the musical, go to RegrettingAlmostEverything.com.