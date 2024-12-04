Bernadette Peters, Raúl Esparza & More to Perform at NYSAF 2024 Gala

Additional performers include Lorna Courtney, Jeremy Kushnier and more.
New York Stage and Film has revealed additional details for their 2024 Annual Gala honoring award-winning director, producer, and writer Amanda Lipitz and four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza. The event will take place on Monday December 9, 2024, at 6:30pm at City Winery.
With artist-driven flexibility, NYSAF offers resources and opportunities to meet projects at every step of their development. Its Summer Season supports the nation's leading generative artists and boldest creators of innovative and groundbreaking stories for the stage and the screen. In collaboration with Marist College in New York City and Poughkeepsie, NYSAF serves the needs of theater and film artists today with a rigorous and nurturing environment that centers process, community, education, and audience engagement.
The NYSAF 2024 Annual Gala is directed by Liz Carlson (NYSAF Interim Artistic Director) with music direction by Jon Bauerfeld (Mother Road) and Christopher J. Hanke as auctioneer.
The evening will feature a special performance by Broadway legend and 3-time Tony Award recipient Bernadette Peters, honoring Raúl Esparza. Additional performers will include Lorna Courtney (& Juliet), Gabrielle Elisabeth (Galileo: A Rock Musical), honoree Raúl Esparza, Adam Halpin (Dear Evan Hansen), Jeremy Kushnier (Head Over Heels), Chase Peacock (Swept Away), Nathan Salstone (Sweeney Todd), and Erica Sweany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) in tribute to honoree Amanda Lipitz. Lilli Cooper (The Cottage), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade), Nygel D. Robinson (Bro), and Mykal Kilgore (Songs for a New World) will perform in tribute to honoree Raúl Esparza.
Additional performances include a song from The Heart (Anne Eisendrath, Ian Eisendrath, Kait Kerrigan), developed by NYSAF and featuring Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Anne Eisendrath (The Heart), and Zachary Noah Piser (KPOP), and an opening number choreographed by Ray Mercer (GAME NIGHT) with text by Shanessa Sweeney (GAME NIGHT), and featuring dancer Darnell Isaiah Williams (GAME NIGHT) Program is subject to change.
The NYSAF 2024 Gala Co-Chairs include Heather and Felix Baker, Dasha Epstein, Amanda Lipitz & Greg Smith, Barbara Manocherian, Judith Manocherian, Regina K. Scully, and Denise and Dean Vanech. Vice Chairs are Max Mayer & Rebecca Carpenter, Brenda Rever and Henry Tisch & Sean Walsh.
The NYSAF 2024 Gala Committee includes John Doyle, Sandi Farkas, Laurence Fishburne, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Andrew Lippa, Alan Menken, Donna Murphy, and Stephen Schwartz. Single tickets for the NYSAF 2024 Annual Gala are $1,250 - $2,500, with tables starting at $12,500.
