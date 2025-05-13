Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, & More to Join THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW for 'Broadway Hour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday, May 14, The Kelly Clarkson Show will celebrate Broadway with a "Broadway Hour," featuring a star-studded lineup of stage performers and musical performances.

Confirmed segments include interviews with Tony winner Bernadette Peters (Old Friends), Tony nominee Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending), Natasha Hodgson (Operation Mincemeat), and Danny Ricker.

The hour will also include a repeat airing of interviews with the cast of Our Town (Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch and Ephraim Sykes), a segment about the Cody Renard Richard scholarship, an "If I Only Had a Brain" Kellyoke encore, and a performance from the cast of Operation Mincemeat. Click here to find out how to watch The Kelly Clarkson Show in your area.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is the critically acclaimed, uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart and connection featuring Emmy® Award winning talk show host, Grammy® Award winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson. The hourlong program, produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, is the highest rated talk show to debut in seven years. It features a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people, performances, games and Kelly’s unfiltered perspective on life, relationships, parenting and things that make her laugh along the way. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs in 100% of the country on more than 200 stations. Emmy® and Gracie® Award winner Alex Duda is showrunner and executive producer. Clarkson is also an executive producer.