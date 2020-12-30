Benjamin Loeb Joins the Season Of Hope At The Historic Town Hall
Together Charney and Loeb discuss and perform works by Scott Joplin, Harold Arlen, Kurt Weill and Ernesto Nazareth.
Join host of PREFORMANCES acclaimed soprano Allison Charney, as she welcomes pianist Benjamin Loeb, to the historic Town Hall, in Episode One of the seven-part series: SEASON OF HOPE. Together Charney and Loeb discuss and perform works by Scott Joplin, Harold Arlen, Kurt Weill and Ernesto Nazareth all while exploring the theme of hope - a commodity all too hard to come by in our current world.
In its pre-pandemic live incarnation - the innovative classical concert series PREFORMANCES with Allison Charney invited audiences to experience celebrated classical musicians in anticipation of their upcoming engagements on the world's most prestigious stages. Now that live classical music has all but stopped, thus curtailing any upcoming engagements, Charney asks the existential question: If classical musicians are playing music but there's no one there to hear it, have they really made music?
Her answer: Not without an audience.
Enter PREFORMANCES: Season of Hope and the historic Town Hall.
In this seven-episode concert and conversation series, Charney continues the PREFORMANCES mission of blurring the traditional barriers which exist between classical musicians and their audiences by providing an intimate and personal glimpse into top-level artists' practices along with her signature "un-Google-able" insights - all with a focus on the series' theme of hope. In addition, Charney and her guests will perform multiple musical selections on each episode. New episodes will air on Thursday nights at 7pm eastern and be followed by a live-but-virtual meet and greet with Charney, Town Hall Artistic Director, Melay Araya and several of the esteemed guest artists. Admission is free; but registration is required.
