Benita de Wit to Lead Audition Workshop for Thai Performers in NYC

Thai Theatre Foundation will present an audition workshop with Benita de Wit, Associate Director of the Tony Award-winning revival of Sunset Boulevard.

Participants should come prepared with a show to audition for in mind and bring either a 32-bar cut or a 1-2 minute monologue they would use to professionally audition for that show.

Attendees will work one-on-one with Benita to refine their material and learn how to make their performance stand out in the room.

• Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 6 PM EST

• In-person at Studio F, 520 8th Avenue at ART/NY

• Free (with a $30 refundable deposit)

About Benita de Wit:

Benita de Wit was the Associate Director on the Tony award winning revival of Sunset Blvd starring Nicole Scherzinger. Other credits include: SIX (Resident Director, Broadway), Straight Line Crazy starring Ralph Fiennes (Assistant Director, Off Broadway), Bat out of Hell (Associate Director) and Life Sucks (OKC Rep). Benita is a New Georges affiliated artist, an SDC Member and a Barbara Whitman Award Finalist. They hold an MFA in Directing from Columbia University and teach at Circle in the Square Theatre School.

Due to popular demand, this workshop is currently full. Please complete this form to join the waitlist: https://forms.gle/5xswXt1UdBGBPHm86

Participants will be contacted if a spot becomes available. If no participant spots open up, you may also indicate whether you would be interested in auditing the workshop for free.

For questions, please contact Patti Panyakaew, Workshop Producer at development@thaitheatre.org

Class Disclaimer:

All workshops and classes associated with Thai Theatre Foundation are educational experiences only and are not auditions or employment opportunities.