Ben Platt Guest Stars on THE SIMPSONS Next Week

"Dear Evan Hansen" Broadway star Ben Platt will make a guest appearance on next week's all-new episode of "The Simpsons!"

In the episode, "Three Dreams Denied," Bart becomes a voice-over actor and Comic Book Guy is humiliated at Comic-Con. Meanwhile, Lisa is set up for a fall.

It will air on Sunday, Nov. 22 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3202) (TV-14 D, L, V).

Paul Rudd also guest voices. Platt and Rudd's roles have not yet been revealed.

Platt received a Grammy Award for his role on the DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others.

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner Mr. Burns (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 32nd season this year and will celebrate a landmark 700 episodes this spring. Additional upcoming guest voice stars this season include Olivia Colman, Hannibal Buress, and Michael Palin.

