Beenie Man Returns To New York After 13 Years With The “King Of Dancehall” Tour At UBS Arena On Saturday, May 24

The King of Dancehall, Beenie Man, is making his long-awaited return to New York City for the first time in 13 years. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 14 at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Bringing an all-star lineup with him on ‘The King of Dancehall Tour’ produced by Jammins Events, the show heads to UBS Arena on Saturday, May 24. The night will be filled with high-energy performances, surprise guest appearances, and a celebration of dancehall music and culture.

Grammy Award-winning artist Beenie Man is set to deliver his greatest hits like “Who Am I (Sim Simma),” “Girls Dem Sugar,” “King of the Dancehall,” and many more. But that’s not all—he’s bringing some of his artist friends to perform, making this a night full of surprises, collaborations, and nonstop energy, Fans can expect high-profile guest appearances as the dancehall legend reclaims his throne on the New York City stage.

“This event is not just about one artist—it’s a celebration of dancehall’s legacy and global impact,” said George Crooks, CEO of Jammins Events. “We are bringing together some of the most influential names in reggae and dancehall for a show that will be talked about for years to come.”

About Beenie Man