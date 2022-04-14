Battery Dance Now Accepting Applications For Young Voices In Dance

Battery Dance is now accepting applications for its newest addition, Young Voices in Dance. Applications must be submitted online by May 15, 2022 at batterydance.org/apply-young-voices-in-dance-open. Young Voices in Dance, Battery Dance Festival's newest addition, celebrates the next generation of choreographers.

The program highlights the intellectual curiosity, innovation, and artistic excellence of youth (ages 15-22) from around the world. Young Voices in Dance will feature live performances with original works made and danced by youth. Battery Dance encourages submissions that have a clear concept or theme, integrate interdisciplinary collaborations, and showcase a unique voice as a choreographer. All styles of dance are eligible to apply. Selected pieces will perform at the 41st Annual Battery Dance Festival at Rockefeller Park in NYC on August 13, 2022.

REQUIREMENTS:

* Choreographers must be between 15-22 years of age by August 13, 2022 to apply.

* Individual artists and collectives are welcome to apply. You do not need to be a formal organization to be considered.

* Duration of group works (2 or more dancers) should be between 5-10 minutes. The duration of solo works should be between 2-5 minutes. In selecting work for consideration, please be mindful of the outdoor performance situation with minimal supplemental lighting and an audience generally not on risers.

* If a work exists only in-progress, please send a rehearsal video of the required length by May 15, 2022, with sufficient supplemental information with which to be fairly considered. World premiere performances and NYC debuts/premieres are welcomed and encouraged.

* Each company/artist can submit only one application; however, dancers can perform in more than one work.

* Battery Dance does not cover travel expenses.

* Applications will be reviewed by the Battery Dance Festival Manager and a youth curatorial panel.

Battery Dance Festival, New York City's longest-running free public dance festival, was established by Battery Dance as the Downtown Dance Festival in 1982. It draws audiences of approximately 2,000 people each night from the large downtown population of workers, residents, families, tourists, senior citizens, and dance fans from the greater NYC metropolitan area and beyond. The Festival will run as a hybrid model, with live performances being livestreamed to worldwide audiences and reaching thousands of international viewers. Battery Dance Festival provides a unique opportunity for professional dancers and choreographers in any genre to present original works of high artistic merit in a free public forum against the backdrop of New York Harbor, Statue of Liberty, and the sunset. Past participants have included Dorrance Dance, New York Theatre Ballet, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, Vanaver Caravan, Dancing Earth Indigenous Dance Company, Music from the Sole, and Jamal Jackson Dance Company alongside pre-eminent companies from Africa, South Asia, East Asia, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean.