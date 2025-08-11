Battery Dance Festival Reveals 2025 Workshop Offerings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Battery Dance has revealed workshop offerings coinciding with the 44th Annual Battery Dance Festival. All workshops take place from 10-11:30am at Battery Dance Studios. A reservation cost of $1 is non-refundable, and reservations are required in advance at https://batterydance.org/2025-bdf-workshops/

Workshop Schedule

Monday, August 11 - Faizah Grootens | Netherlands

Tuesday, August 12 - Bulareyaung Dance Company | Taiwan

Wednesday, August 13 - Minsu Kim from Theater Plauen - Zwickau Ballet Ensemble/ Lucas Crew | Germany/South Korea

Thursday, August 14 - UNARTE | Spain

Friday, August 15 - Wan Dance | Indonesia

Saturday, August 16 - Battery Dance | USA

Class schedule and instructors are subject to change. Battery Dance Studios are located on a 5th-floor walk-up. If use of the elevator is required, please contact studio@batterydance.org at least 24 hours in advance of the workshop.

Battery Dance Festival's five-night performance line-up features a plethora of premieres and several performances featuring live music. Crowds of over 12,000 in-person and over 35,000 virtual viewers typically flock to the Festival each summer, with audiences glorying in the opportunity to experience dance against the spectacular water, sky and cityscape backdrop.

Performance Schedule:

Dance @ The New Wagner Park, Saturday, August 9 at 7pm

Battery Dance performs in this celebratory night of dance alongside Marie Poncé, The Limón Dance Company, choreographer Battery Dance/Rutkay Özpinar, and tap dancer John Manzari & Band in celebrating Wagner Park's reopening.

Battery Dance Festival: Tuesday, August 12 - Saturday, August 16 at 7pm

Tuesday, August 12: John Manzari & Band, excerpts of Recenter (USA); Faizah Grootens, While You're Here (Netherlands), Battery Dance, Sense of Belonging, a world premiere by Faizah Grootens (USA), Bulareyaung Dance Company, Colors (Taiwan)

Wednesday, August 13: UNARTE, Verso Roto (Spain -World Premiere); Theater Plauen - Zwickau Ballet Ensemble, Eden (South Korea/Germany); Bulareyaung Dance Company, Colors (Taiwan); Faizah Grootens While You're Here (Netherlands), Platforma 13, Balkan Ballerinas (Romania - U.S. Premiere)

Thursday, August 14: Kar-mel Small, La Manta de Reina (USA); Theater Plauen - Zwickau Ballet Ensemble, Eden (South Korea/Germany); Platforma 13, Balkan Ballerinas (Romania - U.S. Premiere); UNARTE, Verso Roto (Spain -World Premiere); Buglisi Dance Theatre, Sospiri (USA), Battery Dance, Empty Hand by Damani Pompey (USA - World Premiere)

Friday, August 15: India Day - A mixed program featuring Nandanik Dance Troupe from Pittsburgh with choreographer and soloist Subhajit Khush Das from Kolkata in a new production on the Goddess Kali.

Saturday August 16: Battery Dance, Sense of Belonging by Faizah Grootens (USA- World Premiere); Mofassal Alif, In Search of You (Bangladesh); Ô'tänamos Aeternus Viator (USA - World Premiere); Wan Dance, Mak Long(Indonesia - New York Debut); Dorchel Haqq, swallow (USA - World Premiere), Dalouna Events (USA)

Schedule subject to change.