Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents PLAYBAC: Performances From The Archive

Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC), celebrating 15 years in 2020, announces the second installment of PlayBAC, a series of videos from the organization's rich archive of live performances. This digital program offering was launched in April 2020 in response to BAC's temporary closure and cancellation of Spring 2020 season performances due to the COVID-19 health crisis. The series of never-before-seen recordings features multidisciplinary artists from around the globe performing in BAC's theaters and studios. When released, PlayBAC videos are available to watch for free for a limited time only at bacnyc.org/explore. The complete schedule and program details are available at bacnyc.org/playbac.



The second series of PlayBAC, set to launch on Thursday, July 16, includes presentations of dance, music, and poetry spanning nearly all of BAC's 15-year history. It includes a 2005 studio showing of Over/Come by BAC's inaugural Resident Artist, choreographer Aszure Barton, with members of Hell's Kitchen Dance-a group of students and professional dancers that toured works commissioned by BAC in the organization's formative years.



Other PlayBAC presentations feature downtown luminaries Laurie Anderson, Lou Reed, and Patti Smith in a 2007 reading of 20th century Catalan poetry; Trisha Brown's iconic Opal Loop (1980), revived in 2010 to celebrate her company's 40th anniversary; Stefanie Batten Bland's 2012 World Premiere of A Place of Sun, a Jerome Robbins Foundation New Essential Works (NEW) commission developed in residence at BAC; Doug Elkins's Scott, Queen of Marys (1994), performed at BAC in 2012 by vogue dancer Javier Ninja, protégé of the late Willi Ninja; and a 2018 concert by the celebrated Quodlibet Ensemble.



Beginning July 16 through August 25, every Thursday at 5PM EDT, a new video will be available to watch at bacnyc.org/explore until the following Tuesday at 5PM EDT. PlayBAC videos include introductions by Founder and Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov and the featured artists.



The first six-week installment of PlayBAC, which ran April 9-May 19, included performances by flamenco artist Rocío Molina, The Latvian National Choir, choreographer Rashaun Mitchell, Merasi: Master Musicians of Rajasthan, Vertigo Dance Company, and singer/songwriter Somi.



The complete schedule for the second series of PlayBAC follows, and can also be viewed at bacnyc.org/playbac.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You