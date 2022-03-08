Baruch Performing Arts Center Presents Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY

Baruch Performing Arts Center presents the New York return of Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY, April 20-23, 2022, at 55 Lexington Avenue, NYC. Tickets are $36 and are available for purchase at https://ci.ovationtix.com/1091/production/1110288. For more information, visit bpac.baruch.cuny.edu/.

The mixed program will feature contemporary and ballet works performed by artists from American Ballet Theatre, The National Ballet of Canada, Dance Theater of Harlem and Abraham.In.Motion. In addition to his own choreographic works, Joshua Beamish will perform the New York premiere of a new solo by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. The closing night will feature the live performance premiere of the Joshua Beamish/Herman Cornejo/Steven Sebring collaboration, Dance Live, performed by ABT's Herman Cornejo and Skylar Brandt.

Proximity (New York Premiere)

Choreography: Joshua Beamish

Performed by Joshua Beamish & Tamisha Guy (of A.I.M)

Music: "S.T.A.Y" by Hans Zimmer

Costume Design: Bregje van Balen

Costume Construction: Hermien Hollander

Lighting Design: Joshua Beamish & James Proudfoot

World Premiere: October 3, 2020, Fall For Dance North, Toronto, Canada Proximity, commissioned by Fall For Dance North, Toronto, was originally performed and created with Rena Narumi.

The creation of Proximity was also made possible with the support of Het Dansatelier Den Haag, Lonneke Van Leth Dans, Theater De Nieuwe Regentes Den Haag and the Samuel H Scripps Foundation.

Blood To Bones (World Premiere)

Choreography: Joshua Beamish

Performed by Da'Von Doane (formerly of DTH) & Stephanie Petersen (ABT)

Music: "Bow to String" by Daniel Bjarnason

Costume Design: Mark Anthony Gieringer

Lighting Design: Jimmy Lawlor

Created with the support of Rockefeller Brothers Fund/Pocantico Center, The Samuel H Scripps Foundation and BAM.

Redemption (New York Premiere)

Choreography: Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Performed by Joshua Beamish

Music: "Redemption" by Lisa Gerrard

Costume Design: Georg Meyer-Wiel

Lighting Design: James Proudfoot

World Premiere: October 18, 2020, Sechelt Arts Festival, Sechelt, Canada

Created with the support of The Dance Centre, The Hamber Foundation & The Samuel H Scripps Foundation

Meadow (World Premiere)

Choreography: Joshua Beamish

Performed by Juan Duarte (former Ballet BC), Da'Von Doane (former DTH), Zhong-jing Fang (ABT), Guy (A.I.M), Harrison James (National Ballet of Canada), Betsy McBride (ABT), Oliver Oguma (National Ballet du Rhin), Luciana Paris (ABT), Stephanie Petersen (ABT), Nicholas Sciscione (Stephen Petronio Company), Anna Schlueter (Boston Conservatory)

Music: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216: II. Adagio - Composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Performed by Anne-Sophie Mutter, Berlin Philharmonic & Herbert von Karajan

Costume Design: Bregje van Balen

Lighting Design: Jimmy Lawlor

Created with the support of Dance Lab NY and The Samuel H Scripps Foundation.

STAY

Choreography: Joshua Beamish

Performed by Harrison James (National Ballet of Canada) and Stephanie Petersen (ABT)

Music: Olafur Arnalds and Nils Frahm

Costume Design: Eric Winterling

Lighting Design: Mike Inwood World Premiere: July 18th, 2015, Fire Island Dance Festival, Fire Island, NY

Created with the generous support from Legacy Sponsors Karl Kemp and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund to benefit Dancers Responding to AIDS. The creation of this work was also made possible with the support of American Ballet Theatre.

Endless Summer (World Premiere)

Choreography: Joshua Beamish

Performed by Juan Duarte (former Ballet BC), Zhong-jing Fang (ABT), Guy (A.I.M), Harrison James (National Ballet of Canada), Betsy McBride (ABT), Oliver Oguma (National Ballet du Rhin), Luciana Paris (ABT), Nicholas Sciscione (Stephen Petronio Company)

Music: Selections from Endless Summer by The Beach Boys

Costume Design: Joshua Beamish

Lighting Design: Jimmy Lawlor

Created with the support of The Hamber Foundation and The Samuel H Scripps Foundation.

Closing Night - Dance Live (Live Performance Premiere)

Choreography: Joshua Beamish

Performed by Skylar Brandt & Herman Cornejo (of ABT)

Music: Peter Sparacino

Costume Design: Norma Kamali

Make Up Design: Tyron Machhausen

Lighting Design: Joshua Beamish & Steven Sebring

Digital World Premiere: January 30, 2021, VEEPS

This work was originally commissioned by Dance Live Herman Cornejo and Sebring Revolution.

Joshua Beamish founded MOVETHECOMPANY in 2005 and his works have since extensively toured throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Outside of the company, he has created in collaboration with The Royal Ballet, The National Ballet of Canada, Dutch National/Het Nationale Ballet Junior Company, Cape Town Opera, Vancouver Opera, New York City Ballet Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan for Restless Creature and Principal Dancer Ashley Bouder for The Ashley Bouder Project, Pacific Northwest Ballet Principals Carla Korbes and Lindsi Dec, Martha Graham Company Principal dancer Lloyd Knight, Compania Nacional de Danza de Mexico, Ballet Edmonton, Cape Dance Company/South Africa, Toronto Dance Theatre, Ballet Kelowna, Santa Barbara Dance Theater, the Universities of Alberta, Missouri and Simon Fraser, students at Purchase College at SUNY and The Juilliard School, Coriolus Dance, le Prisme Culturel, Halifax Dance, Ballet Jorgen and Kansas City's Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance, among others.

Joshua choreographed for the CBC Radio Canada reality series Ils Dansent with Nico Archambault, the Opening Ceremonies of the 2011 International Children's Winter Games, the Cultural Olympiads for both the 2010 and the 2012 Olympics and with Cirque du Soleil for World EXPO Shanghai. He has worked closely with Paul Becker as an Assistant Choreographer, Dance Captain or Performer in Warner Brothers' The Wicker Man with Nicolas Cage, New Line's Code Name: The Cleaner, Nickelodeon's Jinxed, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem, The CW's HELLCATS and VH1's Totally Awesome with Chris Kattan of Saturday Night Live. He also collaborated with Kelly Konno in Nickelodeon's Spectacular and appeared in the ABC series Life As We Know It with Kelly Osbourne.

Joshua is the recipient of artistic residencies throughout North America, including The Rockefeller Brothers Fund Pocantico Centre, The Banff Centre, Jacob's Pillow and a term as the National Incubator Artist for the American Dance Institute, now Lumberyard. He is an alumnus of the New York Choreographic Institute - an affiliate organization of New York City Ballet and the School of American Ballet, and a Jerome Robbins Foundation, Samuel H Scripps Foundation and Rockefeller Brothers Fund grantee.

Notable recent presentations include BAM Next Wave Festival, The Joyce Theater, The Royal Opera House/ London, Canada's National Arts Center, Theater Freiburg/ Germany, Princeton University, London's The Place, The Guggenheim Museum's Works & Process, Jacobs Pillow, a Fire Island Dance Festival commission, Chicago's The Harris Theater and Chicago Dancing Festival, ArtScape Opera House/South Africa, Artists in Action/Mumbai and a full evening of works commissioned by the Bangkok International Festival/Thai Opera House to celebrate 50 years of Canadian and Thai political relations. In 2012, Joshua performed in the Pillow's 80th Anniversary improvisation project From the Horse's Mouth: The Men Dancers at Jacob's Pillow, alongside Arthur Mitchell and Lar Lubovitch, among others.

Joshua was a founding member of The Joyce Theater's Young Leaders Circle Committee and an inaugural Artist-in-Residence at The Joyce Theater's Choreographic Center at Gibney Dance.

Baruch Performing Arts Center is an acclaimed performing arts presence. Located in the heart of Manhattan just east of Chelsea and the famed flatiron building, BPAC presents renowned classical music, opera, jazz, theater, dance, discussion, film, and innovative cross-genre programming. BPAC has presented over 1,000 cultural programs in its 5 spaces since 2003. Its curated season of 30 programs annually emphasizes new work experienced in intimate settings, the diversity of American culture as exemplified by Baruch students (who come from 130 different countries) and work that lives at the confluence of art and social justice.

Past presentations have included theatre companies such as the National Asian American Theatre Company, Folksbiene, Blessed Unrest, and The Acting Company. Dance companies such as Caleb Teicher & Co, Dusan Tynek, Heidi Latsky Dance, José Limón, and Urban Bush Women. BPAC is the New York home of the Alexander String Quartet and presents a rich chamber music season including artists such as the Israeli Chamber Project, Cantata Profana, violinist Tessa Lark, cellist Joshua Roman, and pianist Sara Davis Buechner. BPAC offers a jazz series named for bassist and faculty member Milt Hinton, which has featured artists such as Grammy-Award winner Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, and the Aaron Diehl Trio. Discussion program have included writers Teju Cole, Colum McCann and Amitav Ghosh, actress Linda Lavin, and thought leaders such as Gloria Steinem and U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan. Visit www.baruch.cuny.edu/bpac for complete and up-to-date information on the 2022 Season.