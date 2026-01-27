Barry Manilow Adds New Northeast Dates to 2026 Arena Tour

Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning artist Barry Manilow has added seven new arena dates on his 2026 tour, extending the run into April with additional performances across the Northeast.

Newly added stops include the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY on April 13 for his final Long Island performance. This will mark Manilow’s second time at the arena, having first played the venue in August 2022.

Artist presale for the April dates begins Wednesday, January 28th at 10:00am until Thursday, January 29th at 10:00pm local. Local and partner presales open on Thursday, January 29th at 10:00am until 10:00pm local. All tickets are on sale Friday, January 30th at 10:00am local.

At every show, Manilow will celebrate local music educators with the Manilow Music Teacher Award. Created through the Manilow Music Project, a program of the Manilow Fund, the Manilow Music Teacher Award honors educators whose passion and dedication help bring music to life for their students. Nominees will be revealed on February 19, the same day voting opens. The teacher receiving the most online votes will be recognized during Manilow’s concert and will receive a total prize of $10,000 - a $5,000 cash award and $5,000 in “Manilow Bucks” for classroom instrument purchases. Voting closes on March 19.

In addition to celebrating each Manilow Music Teacher Award winner during the upcoming shows, audiences can expect Manilow to perform his greatest hits, including “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Looks Like We Made It,” “Can’t Smile Without You,” and “Copacabana (At the Copa).”

Manilow recently released a new single, “Once Before I Go,” which continues to climb up the AC chart (currently #13). He has just unveiled a piano performance video of the song, filmed at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, home to Manilow’s residency. Watch the new piano performance below.

This tour update follows Manilow​​​​​​'s recent announcement of a stage-one lung cancer diagnosis. The singer shared the news on his Instagram in December, revealing that a cancerous spot was found on his left lung following a bout of bronchitis.

Thanks to the early detection, a necessary operation went well, and his medical team is optimistic. Manilow’s previously announced January tour dates have been rescheduled for March and April. All arena tour dates are below and visit here for tickets, VIP packages, and more information.

Barry Manilow 2026 Arena Shows

February 27 – Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

March 1 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

March 2 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

March 3 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

March 5 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

March 6 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

March 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

March 9 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

March 11 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

March 13 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

March 14 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

March 16 & 17 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

April 13 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

April 14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

April 16 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza

April 17 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

April 19 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

April 20 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

April 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

April 24 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

April 27 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 29 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

About Barry Manilow

With a career spanning more than five decades, Barry Manilow has become one of the most celebrated entertainers in history. Named the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time by Billboard and R&R magazines, he has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, released over 40 albums, and earned 51 Top 40 singles, including 13 #1s and 28 Top 10 hits. A Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Manilow has earned GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Awards and has been honored with the BMI Icon Award.

In addition to his recording and touring success, Manilow’s original Broadway musical Harmony was named a 2023 New York Times Critic’s Pick. Beyond the stage, he founded the Manilow Music Project, which has donated millions of dollars in instruments and resources to schools across the country.

Photo credit: Dana Holland