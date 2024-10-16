Barrett Wilbert Weed Will Perform at Sony Hall This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barrett Wilbert Weed will bring her solo show 'Dear Diary' to Sony Hall this month. The performance will take place on October 23. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

According to show notes, Barrett welcomes you into her world, for an intimate look at the music, stories, ghosts and monsters that have shaped her life and career, as she rewinds her past ten years on Broadway.

We’re in for a weird and wonderful night of theatre and Barrett’s own playlist of indie pop in her first solo show 'Dear Diary'. Be there to see the original Veronica, the original Janis, and prepare to be blown away by Barrett Wilbert Weed’s Dear Diary.

About Barrett Wilbert Weed

Barrett Wilbert Weed is best known for originating the roles of 'Janis Sarkisian' in the Broadway production of "Mean Girls," and 'Veronica Sawyer' in "Heathers: The Musical," for which she earned Best Lead Actress Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominations. Barrett was given a Helen Hayes Award for her portrayal of 'Sally Bowles' in the Signature Theatre's production of "Cabaret." Additional theatre credits include "Found" at the Atlantic Theatre Company, and the 2012 Off-Broadway revival of "Bare."

On television, Barrett recurred in Edward Burns' EPIX series "Bridge and Tunnel," and can be seen in CBS' "Blue Bloods," HBO's "Crashing," "Helluva Boss," and the independent series, "Swipe Monster."

She received her BFA in Musical Theatre from Elon University.