Barbra Streisand On Themes of New Album: 'Things Can Eventually Turn Around'

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Barbra Streisand just released "Don't Lie To Me," a new single from her upcoming album Walls, which will be released November 2nd. Walls is Streisand's first album of original songs since 2005. Walls is available for pre-order here.

As previously reported, the album is inspired by Streisand's feelings toward the current presidency. She writes:

These are troubling times, and I felt compelled to add my voice to the dialogue some of us have been having. Many of the fundamental principles of democracy and freedom we've always taken for granted - freedom of the press, freedom of speech, freedom of expression - are eroding at an alarming rate. Even basic human decency appears to be melting away faster than the polar ice caps. I wanted to write and sing about some of these things... not only to convey my concerns, but also to state my belief that, if we remain vigilant to the truth, things can eventually turn around.



In the past year we've seen the very worst of humanity... and the very best. In the face of unimaginable natural disasters and unspeakable human cruelty, there have been many acts of kindness and courage to remind us of who we have the potential to be when we listen to the better angels of our nature.



I've been especially moved by the millions of young people in the United States and around the world who have found their collective voice and are demanding to be heard. They are more interested in building bridges than walls. They are the very definition of hope. They're on my mind... and I dedicate this album to them.

Over the course of her astonishing career, Streisand has recorded a number of songs that address the human condition. Recognized as one of the foremost interpreters of contemporary song, "Don't Lie To Me," and the other songs on Walls are sure to add to her enduring legacy as an award-winning singer and songwriter. In 1977, she became the first woman to win an Oscar for composing the music to the timeless standard "Evergreen" (Love Theme from A Star Is Born), which also went on to win the Grammy for Best Original Song and the Golden Globe. In addition, she has been duly recognized throughout her career for compositions on film projects emblematic of her songwriting gifts.

Streisand is the only recording artist in history to achieve a #1 Album in six consecutive decades. She has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list. Streisand has had 34 albums make the Top 10 on the US charts, the only female artist to have achieved this milestone, tying her with Frank Sinatra. She is also the female artist with the most number one albums in Billboard's history. Widely recognized as an icon for her artistic achievements, she has been awarded two Oscars, ten Grammys including two special Grammys, five Emmys, three Peabodys, and eleven Golden Globes including the Cecil B. DeMille Award. In 2015, President Barack Obama presented her with the highest civilian honor the United Statesbestows, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She had already received the National Medal of Arts from President Clinton in 2000, as well as France's prestigious Legion of Honor.

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You