Ballroom Reimagining of CATS and More Set For Perelman Performing Arts Center Inaugural Season

Learn more about what else is coming to the new venue here!

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Ballroom Reimagining of CATS and More Set For Perelman Performing Arts Center Inaugural Season

Mike Bloomberg, Chair of the Perelman Performing Arts Center  (PAC NYC) board of directors, joined Executive Director Khady Kamara and Artistic Director Bill Rauch to  announce the span of inaugural programs at the new performing arts center at the World Trade Center  site in Lower Manhattan.

PAC NYC (251 Fulton Street) is a dynamic new home for the arts, serving  audiences and the creative sector through flexible venues enabling the facility to embrace wide-ranging  artistic programs. The inaugural year will feature commissions, world premieres, co-productions, and  collaborative work across theater, dance, music, opera, film and more. The vision for PAC NYC began  when then Mayor Mike Bloomberg and his team worked to ensure the plan for rebuilding the World  Trade Center site included a performing arts center. 

Bloomberg said, “The opening of Perelman Performing Arts Center is going to add light and hope to the  World Trade Center site in a manner that respects its role as a place for reflection. PAC NYC’s impact will  extend far beyond downtown, as we know the impact of the power of the arts – bringing energy and  excitement to bolster neighborhoods, spur investment and build a stronger city. I congratulate Khady  Kamara, Bill Rauch, and their entire team for developing such a meaningful, multifaceted artistic  program to welcome everyone in this city and beyond. There will be something for everyone at PAC  NYC.” 

Khady Kamara said, “We believe the arts can inspire and unite us, and we are honored to fulfill this  important role as the cultural cornerstone of the World Trade Center site. We will celebrate the diversity  and humanity of all five boroughs of New York through ambitious and accessible programming, including  free lobby performances on our Clare and Vartan Gregorian Stage, and in everything we do.”

“We have invited some of the most compelling talents in theater, opera, music, and dance to work with  us and with each other, to create and present new works that bring PAC NYC to life, here in the world  capital of performing arts,” said Bill Rauch. “Our program, which celebrates and brings together an array  of artistic disciplines, will anchor a robust and diverse inaugural season that will inspire, entertain, and  engage all audiences.” 

The inaugural year programming will feature commissions, world premieres, partnerships, festivals and co-productions. The artistic programs will range from World Premieres of Laurence Fishburne’s one man tour-de-force play Like They Do in The Movies, to a fabulous reimagining of CATS set in the  competitions of New York City’s Ballroom culture, to new multi-disciplinary work Watch Night from the  acclaimed artistic team of Tony Award winner Bill T. Jones, poet Marc Bamuthi Joseph, composer  Tamar-kali, and dramaturg Lauren Whitehead. PAC NYC has also partnered with Creative Artist Agency  (CAA) to present conversations with renowned celebrities such as Kerry Washington and will host the  2023 Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz International Piano Competition, the most prestigious  competition of its kind. 

Grand Opening 

PAC NYC will open its doors with Refuge: A Concert Series to Welcome the World – a five-evening event  featuring a vibrant mix of acclaimed musicians from around the globe curated around the theme of  refuge. All concerts will be Pay-What-You-Wish. 

• NYC Tapestry: Home as Refuge (Sept. 19) – artists who have come from other parts of the world  to make New York their home, including Laurie Anderson, Raven Chacon, Natalie Diaz, and  thingNY, Angélique Kidjo, Michael Mwenso, Mwenso and the Shakes, Emel, Wang Guowei,  and Forro in the Dark. 

• Devotion: Faith as Refuge (Sept. 20) – artists who use music to express their spiritual traditions,  including The Klezmatics, Tanya Tagaq, ÌFÉ, Damien Sneed and Chorale Le Chateau, Innov  Gnawa, Arun Ramamurthy & Trina Basu ft. Samarth Nagakar, and The Choir of Trinity Wall  Street. 

• Playing it Forward: School as Refuge (Sept. 21) – artists who are educating the next generation,  including David Broza, Common, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, and Mahani  Teave. 

• Relatively Speaking: Family as Refuge (Sept. 22) – artists for whom making music is a family  affair, including Martha Redbone, Amal Murkus and Firas Zreik, the HawtPlates, Fanoos  Ensemble, and Villalobos Brothers. 

• Childhood Songs: Memory as Refuge (Sept. 23) – artists sharing stories and musical traditions  from their childhoods, including Michelle Zauner, Shoshana Bean, Alphabet Rockers, Daniel  Gortler, Trinity Youth Chorus, and Abigail Washburn.

Additional details on PAC NYC’s opening programs, including free community open houses, will be  announced soon. 

Musical Theater and Opera 

Watch Night (Nov. 3-18, 2023) – This newly commissioned World Premiere is a genre-defying  exploration of justice and forgiveness that fuses melodies rooted in spirituals, percussive breath, and  fiery opera with the urgency of slam poetry. 

Artists: Bill T. Jones, co-conceiver, director and choreographer 

Marc Bamuthi Joseph, co-conceiver, and librettist 

Tamar-kali, composer  

Lauren Whitehead, dramaturg 

Number Our Days (April 12-14, 2024) – A multi-media oratorio based on Jamie Livingston’s “Photo of  the Day” series, which explores our era’s strange alchemy of technology, memory, and community. Artists: Luna Pearl Woolf, composer 

David Van Taylor, conceiver and librettist 

Kamna Gupta, conductor 

Ty Defoe, director 

An American Soldier (May 12-19, 2024) – A new opera based on the powerful true story of U.S. Private  Danny Chen will receive its New York Premiere. 

Artists: Huang Ruo, composer 

David Henry Hwang, librettist 

Carolyn Kuan, conductor 

Chay Yew, director 

Cats (June - July 2024) – The season ends with a fabulous reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical, based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, re-envisioned within the  dance-rich setting of Ballroom culture, that roared out of New York City over 50 years ago and still rages  on runways around the world. 

Artists: Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, directors 

Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, choreographers 

Josephine Kearns, dramaturg and gender consultant 

Theater and Comedy 

The Following Evening (Feb. 1-18, 2024) – An intimate portrait of a couple creating what may be their  final performance together after a lifetime at the heart of the experimental theater scene. A unique  collaboration between two theater-making couples a generation apart. 

Artists: Ellen Maddow and Paul Zimet of Talking Band  

Abigail Browde and Michael Silverstone of 600 Highwaymen 

Between Two Knees (Feb. 3-24, 2024) – The Indigenous sketch comedy group The 1491s (Reservation  Dogs) presents the outrageously funny play which spans 90 years in the life of a fictional Native  American family. 

Artists: The 1491s, writers  

Eric Ting, director 

Good Medicine (Feb. 9, 2024) – An all-Native stand-up evening event featuring Indigenous comedians  from across the country, curated & hosted by Jackie Keliiaa. 

Like They Do in The Movies (Mar. 10-31, 2024) – A World Premiere of the one-man tour-de-force written and performed by the Tony & Emmy Award winning artist Laurence Fishburne. Artists: Laurence Fishburne, writer and performer 

Leonard Foglia, director  

Dance 

Is It Thursday Yet? (Dec. 8-23, 2023) – A commissioned solo dance work tracing Jenn Freeman’s  neurodivergent journey through a stunning tapestry of dance, live music and home video footage. Artists: Jenn Freeman, co-creator, co-choreographer and performer 

Sonya Tayeh, co-creator, co-choreographer and director 

Holland Andrews, composer and performer 

March by Big Dance Theater (Dec. 10-16, 2023) – An evening of contemporary dance in three parts, that  explores our compulsion to move together in time. 

Artists: Tendayi Kuumba, Annie-B Parson and Donna Uchizono, choreographers 

Motion/Matter: Street Dance Festival (Jan. 5-14, 2024) – A celebration of the multitude of street dance  movements emerging from New York City and from around the world including legendary DJs, epic  battles and concert dance premieres. 

Music 

In addition to the Refuge concert series, music programming will include a recital by Easter Island’s  pioneering pianist Mahani Teave (Sept. 28) and an intimate “Evening with Brian Stokes Mitchell” (Oct.  5). 

2023 Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz International Piano Competition (Oct. 14 & 15, 2023) – The most  prestigious competition of its kind is moving from Washington, D.C., to New York City, presented in  association with PAC NYC.  

Circle Songs: A Holiday Concert Series (Dec. 20-23, 2023) – A four-evening concert series lighting up the  shortest days of the year with an opportunity to see world-class artists in a uniquely intimate in-the round setting. 

Anthony Roth Costanzo & Friends (Dec. 20) 

Toshi Reagon (Dec. 21), 

Time For Three (Dec. 22)  

Orfeh and Andy Karl (Dec. 23) 

Film 

PAC NYC and Tribeca Festival will partner to present a number of film screenings, panel discussions,  performances and special events at PAC NYC in conjunction with the 2024 Tribeca Festival. 

Speakers Series 

In partnership with leading entertainment and sports agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), PAC NYC  will present Conversations at PAC NYC, a series of engaging conversations with award-winning authors,  bestselling storytellers, and cultural changemakers from the worlds of arts, entertainment, media, and  politics. Featured speakers include the following with more to be announced. 

Award-winning actor, producer and activist Kerry Washington (Sept. 26). 

Actress and creator of the “Red Table Talk” series Jada Pinkett Smith (Oct. 16). 

Co-host of NBC’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Jenna Bush Hager with Barbara Pierce Bush (Nov. 13). 

In spring 2024, PAC NYC will also present Conversations at PAC NYC: American Prophet, a evening of  conversation and musical performances with director and writer Charles Randolph-Wright and Grammy  Award-winning composer, lyricist, writer Marcus Hummon from the extraordinary new musical  American Prophet: Frederick Douglass In His Own Words. They will be joined in conversation with the  direct descendants of abolitionist Frederick Douglass: great-great-great grandson Kenneth B. Morris, Jr.  and his mother, Nettie Washington Douglass. 

Family & Lobby Programming 

Additional programming, including family performances, programming collaborations and free  performances in the lobby on the Vartan and Clare Gregorian Stage, will be announced in the coming  months. 

PAC NYC 

The inaugural season showcases the unparalleled flexibility of three performing arts venues inside PAC  NYC: the John E. Zuccotti Theater (seating up to 450 people), the Mike Nichols Theater (seating up to  250) and the Doris Duke Foundation Theater (seating up to 99). The venues can be used individually or  combined (total capacity up to 950 seats) with configurations that include theater-in-the-round, end  stage, thrust and traverse, to accommodate artistic innovation that can engage and delight audiences in  new ways at every visit.  

Named for businessman, philanthropist and benefactor Ronald O. Perelman, the Perelman Performing  Arts Center is a 138-foot-tall, cube-shaped building with radically flexible capabilities designed by the 

architecture firm REX, led by founding principal Joshua Ramus. REX’s design, created in collaboration  with executive architect Davis Brody Bond, theater consultant Charcoalblue and acoustician Threshold  Acoustics, is conceived for an artistic program that will have vast and varied needs to serve New York’s  extraordinarily diverse arts community. The building is wrapped in nearly 5,000 half-inch thick marble  tiles which have been book matched to create a symmetrical pattern, which is identical on all four sides  of the building. The marble façade allows light to radiate in during the day and glow out during the  evening. David Rockwell and his architecture and design firm Rockwell Group designed the interior of  the lobby and restaurant with a dynamic, glowing ceiling visible from the street to create an inviting  entry experience. The lobby's restaurant by chef Marcus Samuelsson, along with the bar and outdoor  terrace, offers a new gathering space for the Lower Manhattan community. 

Tickets & PAC NYC Individual Memberships 

PAC NYC Memberships starting at $10 for the inaugural season are available as of June 14.  Members are provided early access to purchase tickets and other perks. For more information or to  learn how to support PAC NYC, visit PACNYC.org. 

Beginning Tuesday, June 20 PAC NYC members and Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets through an  exclusive presale.  

Tickets to the following events go on sale to the public beginning Friday, June 23 at 10:00 a.m.  

• Refuge: A Concert Series to Welcome the World 

Kerry Washington: CAA Conversations at PAC NYC 

• Mahani Teave, piano 

Brian Stokes Mitchell 

• 2023 Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz International Piano Competition 

• Watch Night 

Jada Pinkett Smith: CAA Conversations at PAC NYC 

Jenna Bush Hager with Barbara Pierce Bush: CAA Conversations at PAC NYC  • Is It Thursday Yet? 

• March  

• Circle Songs: A Holiday Concert Series 

• The Following Evening 

• Between Two Knees 

• Good Medicine 

Tickets start at $39 and are available online at PACNYC.org or by calling 212.266.3000. All performances  are at 251 Fulton Street. 

“Citi has a deep and meaningful connection to the World Trade Center, where many of our colleagues  were working on 9/11,” said Edward Skyler, Executive Vice President, Citi. “We were proud to help  finance its reconstruction and have been a founding supporter of the National September 11 Memorial  & Museum. Now, we are honored to help bring art, creativity, and passion to Lower Manhattan through  our sponsorship of the Perelman Performing Arts Center, as the World Trade Center enters its next  stage of renewal.”




RELATED STORIES

1
Earl Carpenter, Bradley Jaden, and More Join PHANTOM in Italy Photo
Earl Carpenter, Bradley Jaden, and More Join PHANTOM in Italy

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera will open for the first time in Italy at Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste on 4th July 2023. Additional casting has now been announced, including Earl Carpenter as Monsieur Andre and Bradley Jaden as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny.

2
Broadways Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Will Dim its Lights in Honor of Tina Turner Photo
Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Will Dim its Lights in Honor of Tina Turner

The Broadway community honors the memory of Tina Turner, the legendary music icon who passed away  on May 24, 2023, at the age of 83. On June 21, 2023, the lights of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York, the former  Broadway home to the hit musical based on the triumphant life story of Ms. Turner, will be dimmed for one minute at  exactly 7:00PM, in her honor. 

3
Ellis, Quansah-Breed, Welch to Lead DIANA: THE MUSICAL in Concert Photo
Ellis, Quansah-Breed, Welch to Lead DIANA: THE MUSICAL in Concert

DIANA: THE MUSICAL is headed to London this year! The concert production is coming to the Eventim Apollo on Monday 4 December. Learn more about who is starring, and how to attend, here!

4
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Celebrates Its Tony Victory With An Anagram! Photo
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Celebrates Its Tony Victory With An Anagram!

Kimberly Akimbo is the winner of the five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical. In their return to the stage following their Tony victory, the company celebrated with a very special anagram! See the video!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Celebrates Its Tony Victory With An Anagram!Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Celebrates Its Tony Victory With An Anagram!
Photos: See Sara Sheperd, Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector & More in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The MunyPhotos: See Sara Sheperd, Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector & More in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny
Julie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick to be Honored at Bay Street Theater GalaJulie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick to be Honored at Bay Street Theater Gala
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and NewarkMJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You