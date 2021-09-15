Ballet Hispánico to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With A LA CALLE BLOCK PARTY

Ballet Hispánico will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a robust and engaging programming line-up anchored by the organization's annual A La Calle Block Party. The fourth edition of the popular community event will take place virtually on Friday, October 1, from 7:00 -8:00 p.m. Eastern. Out of an abundance of caution, due to the rapidly increasing rates of COVID-19 infection across New York City, this year's online event will be streamed for free for audiences nationwide to enjoy the festivities. For more information, please visit www.ballethispanico.org/HHM.

"As the nation's largest Latinx dance organization and one of America's cultural treasures, celebrating our Latinidad and providing Latinx and BIPOC artists and communities with a stage to show their artistry and a platform for their voices to be heard, is at the core of what we do each and every day," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "Hispanic Heritage Month enables us to showcase our heritage with great pride, highlighting the many contributions our vibrant community and artists have made and continue to make to this country."

This year's Block Party will serve as the centerpiece for the month-long celebration and will include performances by the internationally renowned Company and prestigious School of Dance students. The Company will perform two numbers, a solo from Arabesque by Vicente Nebrada and an excerpt from 18+1 by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano. New to the block party this year and as part of its commitment to champion and amplify voices within its community, Ballet Hispánico will be inviting select Latinx dance companies from around New York City to perform as guest artists, including Bombazo Dance Company, Calpulli Mexican Dance Company and CONTRA-TIEMPO.

Students from the School of Dance will also take to the virtual stage to perform Jerez, Paula y Curro choreographed by Bélen Maya and Flavas of Hip Hop by Ana "Rockafella" Garcia, from the 50th Anniversary Gala.

The event will be available on demand on Ballet Hispánico's YouTube channel through October 15.

i??

Ballet Hispánico's 2021 A La Calle Virtual Block Party is made possible by Con Edison of New York and Popular Bank. Major support is provided by Mutual of America.

Other programming highlights for the month include: