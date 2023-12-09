Ballet Hispánico, RBC Foundation USA, and New York City Center Partner for New Programming: En Familia Matinee

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures, will offer their signature En Familia Matinee, a special program for young audiences and their families curated and hosted by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro. Tickets for the Saturday matinee are $20 (fees included) and are available at the link below thanks to the generosity of the RBC Foundation USA, the charitable arm of RBC Capital Markets, and New York City Center.

En Familia Matinee offers a journey through Latin American culture and traditions as Eduardo leads the audience on an interactive and fun-filled afternoon featuring excerpts of classic pieces from the Company repertory: a re-staging of Talley Beatty's electrifying Recuerdo de Campo Amor, the flamenco-immersed Línea Recta by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Geoffrey Holder's Caribbean-influenced Danse Creole, and the Latin social dance extravaganza Club Havana by Pedro Ruiz. With cultural and historical content and movement exercises for the whole family, the audience is in for a performance to remember. After the show, young audience members will have the opportunity to meet the dancers they saw on-stage for a photo op, learn dance moves and enjoy Caribbean beats from musicians throughout the theater!

"Leading our En Familia programming is one of the best parts of my job," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO, Ballet Hispánico. "Nothing beats seeing the joy on the faces of our families as they experience the depth and diversity of Latine cultures come to life through our repertory! We are so grateful for the RBC Foundation and New York City Center who have helped to create this opportunity for families to join us for this special program, at this ticket price. Ballet Hispánico has been creating access for generations of BIPOC audiences since 1970. We couldn't be prouder to introduce yet another way to expand inclusion!"

"An inspiration to audiences of all ages, Ballet Hispánico exemplifies the vibrancy and spirit of New York, making them an ideal partner for City Center," said Michael S. Rosenberg, President and CEO, New York City Center. "We are excited to introduce this new event as part of our 80th Season at the Center of the Arts and provide access for even more New Yorkers to experience world-class performances at affordable prices."

"We are delighted to continue and expand our partnership with Ballet Hispánico and New York City Center," said Marcos Torres, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets and Jennifer Grazel, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets and Director, RBC Foundation USA. "As a globally recognized cultural force, the Company's impact and importance grows with every year. Their mission energizes us and helping to support them benefits us all."

En Familia Matinee Program

Club Havana (2000)

Cuban (Afro-Latin) dancing at its best. The intoxicating rhythms of the conga, rumba, mambo, and cha cha cha are brought to life by choreographer Pedro Ruiz, himself a native of Cuba, as he imagined his very own "Club Havana."

Danse Creole (1976)

Geoffrey Holder's work was inspired by the style and rhythms of Trinidadian dance and the influence of European colonization on the island.

Línea Recta (2016)

From Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, one of today's most sought-after choreographers comes a powerful and resonant work that explores an intriguing aspect of flamenco dance: the conspicuous absence of physical partnering.

Recuerdo de Campo Amor (1985)

Talley Beatty's piece celebrates New York's Latin dance halls and nightclubs from the 1960s and 1970s with a fusion of Latin American rhythms and highly athletic jumps, lifts, and turns.

All tickets for En Familia Matinee are $15 and can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org ($3 facility fee and $2 reduced handling fee), by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office ($3 facility fee).

Ballet Hispánico 2024 New York City Center Season

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 6:30 pm - Gala Performance

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 2:00 pm - En Familia Matinee

Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 2:00 pm

Ballet Hispánico returns to New York City Center from April 25 to 28, 2024. A Company that "compels audiences to think differently and lean into an unseen, unimaginable cultural vibrancy" (aBroadway World), Ballet Hispánico amplifies Latinx artists and cultures through innovative contemporary works.

In honor of Eduardo Vilaro's 15th season as Artistic Director of Ballet Hispánico, the program features the World Premiere of Buscando a Juan, Vilaro's new work inspired by The Met's exhibition of Juan de Pareja, Afro-Hispanic Painter, that explores sancocho, a mixed soup of cultures and diasporas; a restaging of Mad'moiselle, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's exploration of iconic male/female images and gender identity in Latin American cultures and her first major work under Vilaro's tenure; and 18+1, Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's celebration of the vulnerability, care, and hope that comes with each artistic endeavor. Tickets start at $45 (fees included) and are available here.

Ballet Hispánico 2024 Gala Performance and Dinner

Tickets for the Gala Performance on April 25 may be paired with a reservation for the Quinceañera Gala in tribute to Eduardo Vilaro's 15th anniversary as Artistic Director & CEO. For more information, please contact Ellie Craven at ecraven@ballethispanico.org or visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/support/events/2024-gala.

Ballet Hispánico is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; and by the National Endowment for the Arts.

MetLife Foundation is an Official Tour Sponsor of Ballet Hispánico.

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico's three main programs, the Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships, bring communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters provide the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. It is a space that initiates new inclusive cultural conversations and explores the intersectionality of Latine cultures. The Ballet Hispánico mission opens a platform for new social dialogue, and nurtures and sees a community in its fullness. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies Latine voices in the field. For over fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and othered. As it looks to the future, Ballet Hispánico is pushing the culture forward on issues of dance and Latine creative expression.

NEW YORK CITY CENTER (Michael S. Rosenberg, President & CEO) has played a defining role in the cultural life of the city since 1943. The distinctive Neo-Moorish building was founded by Mayor Fiorello La Guardia as Manhattan's first performing arts center with the mission of making the best in theater, dance, and music accessible to all audiences. This commitment continues today through celebrated dance and musical theater series like the Fall for Dance Festival and the Tony-honored Encores! series; the annual season by Principal Dance Company Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; and new dance series Artists at the Center. City Center welcomes audiences to experience internationally acclaimed artists including Kyle Abraham, Matthew Bourne, Ayodele Casel, Manhattan Theatre Club, Nederlands Dans Theater, and Twyla Tharp, on the same stage where legends made their mark. Dedicated to a culture built on the values of curiosity, collaboration, accessibility, and inclusivity, City Center's dynamic programming, art exhibitions, and studio events are complemented by education and community engagement programs that bring the performing arts to thousands of New York City students, teachers, and families every year. NYCityCenter.org

The RBC Foundation USA, the charitable arm of RBC Capital Markets, is proud to invest in partnerships and programs that create equal opportunities and better outcomes for youth across the U.S. By providing mental well-being support, skills, resources and mentorship, the RBC Foundation USA aims to help the next generation achieve their full potential. From 2023 through 2025, the RBC Foundation USA will commit $27 million to initiatives that will reach more than 275,000 young people. To learn more about the impact, visit rbccm.com/foundationusa.

RBC Capital Markets is recognized by the most significant corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments around the globe as an innovative, trusted partner with an in-depth expertise in capital markets, banking, and finance. RBC Capital Markets is well-established in the largest, most mature capital markets across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, which collectively encompass more than 75% of global investment banking activity each year. To learn more, visit rbccm.com.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to driving inclusive economic mobility for underserved and underrepresented communities around the world. We collaborate with nonprofit organizations and provide grants aligned to three strategic focus areas - economic inclusion, financial health and resilient communities - while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife's long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. Since its inception, MetLife Foundation has contributed over $1 billion to strengthen communities where MetLife has a presence. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit www.MetLife.org.