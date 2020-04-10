Ballet Hispánico Presents CON BRAZOS ABIERTOS Facebook Watch Party

Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its new Instagram video series. Next week's programming begins on Monday, April 13, 2020 with an inspirational message at 3pm from Tamia Santana, Director of Brooklyn Dance Festival at www.instagram.com/ballethispanico/. Next week's content continues on www.instagram.com/ballethispanicoedu/*:

Take Action Tuesday 4/14:

- The School of Dance offers an 11am activity for Pasitos (children ages 2-5); a 12noon activity for Pre-Ballet(age 5); a Beginner Ballet class with Mariana Ranz (ages 6-12) and a livestream jazz class with Cecilia Cáceres at 5pm (open level); - 3pm ET: Company dancer Dandara Veiga shares a performance from 50th Anniversary Repertory from her home.

Wepa Wednesday 4/15:

- 1pm ET: BHdos Dancer Spotlight featuring Eury German. - 3pm ET: School of Dance Artistic Associate, Joshua Winzeler teaches Merengue class on Instagram. - 7pm ET: Facebook Watch Party of Con Brazos Abiertos (2017) followed by LIVE Q&A with Choreographer and Ballet Hispánico School of Dance Director Michelle Manzanales and Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro.

Therapeutic Thursday 4/16:

- 12pm ET: Ballet Hispánico Company member Laura Lopez teaches stretch and conditioning class on Instagram LIVE. - 5pm ET: Ballet Hispánico Company member Melissa Verdecia teaches Vinyasa Flow Yoga on Instagram LIVE.

Flashback Friday 4/17:

- 11am ET: A retrospective look back the 1980s from Ballet Hispánico archives of videos and photos, with a request for followers to share their archives with the company. * unless otherwise noted The series features a series of videos posted created by the three arms of the Ballet Hispánico: the professional company, the School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnership (CAP) and featuring the hashtag #BUnidos at www.instagram.com/ballethispanico/.

Daily, the company releases a new video generated by the dancers, teachers and administrators with the goal of serving as class, exercise, and inspiration: Motivational Mondays (inspirational messages), Take Action Tuesdays (technique tips for young dancers), Wepa Wednesdays (explorations of the many varied styles of Latin Dance), Therapeutic Thursdays (focus on conditioning, health and wellness, stretching), and Flashback Fridays (retrospective looks at past 50 years from Ballet Hispánico's archives).

"As a community of dancers, artists, and human beings, we are all in this together. We will persevere through this challenging time and we hope that these videos provide a coping outlet, for you, for our followers and the community overall," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "Now more than ever, it is important to band together in support of the arts. The personal and professional challenges that we have already endured and will continue to face over the next few weeks or months are significant. What we can take from this time of cancellations, uncertainty and social distancing is a chance to use our creativity to connect with the community on a new level. Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing. Ballet Hispánico was founded upon and has always believed in the importance of reaching and servicing our community through dance and culture. As this pandemic occurs during our 50th Anniversary, it provides us with an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come, get back to our roots by reaching out to community near and far, and look forward to what is ahead."





