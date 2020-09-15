Ballet Hispánico Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With #BUnidos Por La Cultura
Programming runs from September 21 to October 15.
Join Ballet Hispánico as it celebrates Latinx cultures in a free virtual celebration of culture for Hispanic Heritage Month during its 50th Anniversary with #BUnidos Por La Cultura, a month-long series celebrating the legacy, representation and impact of Latinx arts and culture, kicking off on September 15 with interactive programming from September 21 through October 15, 2020 on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and ballethispanico.org.
As America's premier Latinx dance organization, Ballet Hispánico celebrates Hispanic Heritage daily--this year, we will provide access to our diversified programming to communities nationwide virtually. From salsa steps from around Latin America, to our favorite family recipes, #BUnidos por la Cultura will bring the power of Hispanic experience in a virtual celebration; engaging, inspiring and entertaining audiences throughout the nation and the world.
Each weekday from September 21 to October 15, thousands of viewers will experience this programming:
Orgullo Latino Mondays @ 3:00pm EST - Hispanic leaders and influencers will share the importance of celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and what it means to be Latinx/Latino/Latina. Participants include: Gloria Calderon and Nina Vaca, among others yet to be announced.
Salsa Tuesdays @ 1:00pm EST - Salsa dancing rules everywhere in Latin America, and every country has its special flare. Each week viewers will learn salsa steps from Colombia, Puerto Rico, Cuba and New York. Master teachers include Lyvan Verdecia, Luis Salgado, Ana Saoco, and Wil Nieves.
Wepa Wednesdays @ 6:30pm EST - Ballet Hispánico will provide a platform to other Latinx dance companies, Bombazo Dance Company, Pajarillo Pintao, Sankofa Danzafro, and Antares Danza Contemporanea to showcase their repertory and Latinx Dance genres from around the world. These watch party performances will be followed by Choreographers & Cocktails, a Q&A with our Artistic Director & CEO, Eduardo Vilaro and the Choreographers.
Tiki-Tiki Thursdays @ 6:30pm EST
- Celebrate the legacy of Ballet Hispánico with backstage tales and insider conversations from Company alumni and current dancers. Topics will cover different decades, from the birth of BH to the current dance environment.
Fiesta Fridays @ 6:30pm EST - It's not a Hispanic celebration without delicious food, and what better way to prepare it than with the family. Each week adults and children will gather to create a family favorite recipe, highlighting the history of the dish and the diversity of our food culture.
"There is no doubt our Latinx cultures have contributed to American's cultural brilliance. Our celebration is an invitation to deepen our nation's understanding of the diversity of our culture and its indelible contributions," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico.
