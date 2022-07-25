Ballet Hispánico Announces August Company Auditions

Ballet Hispánico is seeking male and female dancers to join the Professional Company immediately. Auditions will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 167 W. 89th Street, NYC. All dancers must register prior to the audition. For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/audition.

Members of the Company perform on New York City's greatest stages, tour nationwide, and are an integral part of Ballet Hispánico's community engagement programs.

Due to the high volume of people anticipated, dancers will be designated a time slot between 10:30am-1:30pm. Dancers will receive an email confirming Ballet Hispánico received their form, and a second email within 48 hours containing their check-in time for the audition. If no email with a check-in time is received after 48 hours, please email auditions@ballethispanico.org.

There is NO FEE to attend this audition. Dancers are REQUIRED to provide a negative COVID test (taken within 24 hours of the audition) and proof of vaccination upon arrival to the audition. To locate a testing site, visit NYC Testing Locations or LabQ Testing Locations.

Ballet Hispánico has been the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy and is now the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through innovative dance productions, transformative dance training, and enduring community engagement experiences.

National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez founded Ballet Hispánico in 1970, at the height of the post-war civil rights movements. From its inception Ballet Hispánico focused on providing a haven for Black and Brown Latinx youth and families seeking artistic place and cultural sanctuary. By providing the space for Latinx dance and dancers to flourish, Ballet Hispánico uplifted marginalized emerging and working artists, which combined with the training, authenticity of voice, and power of representation, fueled the organization's roots and trajectory.

In 2009, Ballet Hispánico welcomed Eduardo Vilaro as its Artistic Director, ushering in a new era by inserting fresh energy to the company's founding values and leading Ballet Hispánico into an artistically vibrant future. Today, Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters house a School of Dance and state-of-the-art dance studios for its programs and the arts community. From its grassroots origins as a dance school and community-based performing arts troupe, for fifty years Ballet Hispánico has stood as a catalyst for social change.

Ballet Hispánico provides the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. Ballet Hispánico has developed a robust public presence across its three main programs: its Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships.

Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement efforts Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies underrepresented voices in the field. For fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and oppressed. As it looks to the next fifty years and beyond, Ballet Hispánico seeks to empower, and give agency to, the Latinx experience and those individuals within it.