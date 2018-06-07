BWW's Theatre Industry Podcast 'The OHenry Report' Goes Inside Tonys Season w/ THE BAND'S VISIT's Itamar Moses, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND's Clint Ramos, Lee Seymour from Forbes

On this episode of BroadwayWorld's theatre business podcast, "The OHenry Report," Broadway producer and investor Oliver Henry Roth goes inside the Tony Award season.

Oliver opens the episode by talking to first-time nominee Itamar Moses, the bookwriter for Best Musical favorite "The Band's Visit." Oliver also speaks to 2016 winner and 2018 nominee Clint Ramos about going through the process a second time, before getting into Ramos' costume designs for "Once on this Island."

Finally, Oliver talks with Lee Seymour from Forbes about covering the awards season. The two also make some predictions about some of the night's biggest awards.

Check out Oliver's Tony predictions blog here:

http://ohenryproductions.com/blog/

About Oliver Henry Roth: Roth is a theater producer based in New York. His producing credits include Broadway's upcoming ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE and GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER and Off-Broadway's STRAIGHT and INVISIBLE THREAD. He has previously worked on Broadway's THE REALISTIC JONESES and MACBETH. In addition to producing independently, Roth works with several non-profits in helping them develop new works and support emerging theater artists.







With Roth's unique approach to producing, he will discuss how production teams integrate data analytics into their projects, and what that means for their bottomline. Roth also uses trends and historical data to provide some of the most accurate Tony Awards predictions in the business.

Outside of New York, Roth has worked for Center Stage (MD), and the Buck Hill Skytop Music Festival (PA). He currently writes "The Broadway Beat," a monthly column in The Connector Magazine.

In 2011, Roth was awarded the American Marketing Association's Marketing Excellence Award. He founded OHenry Productions in 2014, shortly after working on his first Broadway show, MACBETH (Alan Cumming). For more information on Roth and OHenry Productions, visit their website at ohenryproductions.com .

Music by: bensound.com

