BWWPrompts: Which Show Would You Revive That Closed Too Soon?

Instagram

"BEETLEJUICE ALL THE WAY" @makayla.misler

"Bonnie & clyde, the music was phenomenal and Laura and Jeremy work so well together" @kat_rudge

"Great Comet!! The show was a spectacle of music, dancing, and acting that deserves another round on broadway" @jessica.slay.vin

"Tuck Everlasting! It had a beautiful story with an important lesson behind it. The soundtrack was enchanting and the set was so cool!" @brenneneshlemen

"everyone is gonna hate me saying Spider -Man: Turn Off The Dark as I adore the music and maybe they can improve some of equipment used for stunts and possibly make it safer" evan_hansen_16

Twitter

"It's called PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT for those in the back" @TheNickAdams

"The Prom. It's message is so important, and it didn't get nearly enough time." @Mia10220393

"Spongebob! It only closed because the theatre was closing. It has a great message and is extremely relatable to everything going on right now. Also the soundtrack is amazing and is made of of the most eclectic group of artists you've ever seen" @heyloitskatie

"Definitely The Bridges of Madison County. That beautiful show with such a glorious score did not get the love it deserved. @kelliohara and @StevePasquale were phenomenal together and brought the house down with their performances in that show."

"Groundhog Day definitely closed way way too soon!!" @deesteinzy

Facebook

"Wonderland... My daughters and I listen to this soundtrack often- they love it! I had the chance to see the show, but they have not. I would love for them to see it someday." Rosanne DeConto

"Rags... it was the musical I got to do my senior year of high school, so it's special to me. Megan Zomboracz Cullinan

"Big Fish. I'm still stunned it closed so quickly." Brenda Thomas

"First Date! It was hilarious and touching!" Lorianne Palinkas

"Lestat. I wish they just kept the way it was in San Francisco. It would have done so much better! It only had two months on Broadway!" Lauren Faerber





