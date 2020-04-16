BWWPrompts: Which Hollywood Actor Should Come to Broadway and What Would You Cast Them In?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Today we asked: Which Hollywood actor should come to Broadway and what would you cast them in?

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Tom Holland in Newsies" @mckenziecacheer

"I can see Danny DeVito playing Mr. Mushnik in Little Shop of Horrors" @jonast124

"Daisy Ridley would be fantastic in My Fair Lady!" @gracecoldico8

"Taron Egerton...Radamés in Aida" @marlalannister

"Meryl Streep as Madame Morible in Wicked, I'd love to see what she does with the character" @emcginnis2005

Twitter

"For the millionth time, @benbarnes in @HamiltonMusical as King George III!" @PJsCosplay

I would love to see @Harry_Styles as Fiyero in Wicked for a lot of reasons. He's definitely got the charm to pull it off."Zac Efron in Moulin Rouge!" @smartyshortie

"For the longest time I've had a vision of Nick Jonas as Frankie Valli. He has a phenomenal voice and beyond talented. I think he would nail the role of Frankie Valli." @caitiecait10

"Robert Downey Jr. Fully Committed. Done. (Although he could be a great DySquith too...)" @DTCompanion

Facebook

"I know Tom Holland has done West End, but I don't think he's done Broadway. With his dance skills I think he'd be great in Singin' in the Rain!" Jessie Gurniak

"Miley Cyrus in The Unsinkable Molly Brown. I think she has this in her." Steven Gross

"I would love to see Demi Lovato on broadway one day. I know it many people will agree with this, but I see her as a Regina George, Heather Chandler, or Angelica Schuyler." Angelina Dawn Seemann

"Mark Ruffalo as Stanley Kowalski in "A Streetcar Named Desire"." Steven Youchison

"What the world needs now is Tom Hanks as Atticus Finch." Jessica Sawyer





