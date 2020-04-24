BWWPrompts: Which Broadway Performer Do You Think Most Deserves a Tony Win?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read your responses to today's prompt! Which Broadway performer do you think most deserves a Tony win?

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Absolutely @pagepatrick!!! He's a brilliant performer who brings passion, wisdom, and depth to every performance!" @sopranoqueen93

"Kerry Butler. She is outstanding! Kerry has been in so many broadway shows and blows away the audience whenever she performs. She is so hard working and dedicated. She deserved it all!!" @livbellin

"Christy Altomare! She is talented, humble, and truly deserves a tony award." @lilia_balletgirl

"Taylor Louderman! She has amazing vocals and is an amazing actress" @jonast124

"Corey Cott (@naponacott) really deserves a Tony. With his performance in Bandstand and Newsies, he is undoubtedly one of the best male broadway stars." @andreeww_05

Twitter

"@EvaNoblezada hands down, she is absolutely mesmerizing" @RoamWithAmy

"Aaron Tveit! He's now originated three roles and still hasn't even had a Tony nom. Give the man his Tony!!!" @marcgtheater

"Raúl Esparza in virtually anything he's been in." @TheRealPhDiva

"@CaissieLevy deserves it more than anyone, she is an amazing actress, with an insane voice and the best personality in this world!" @celiazagas

"Alex Brightman,he a great actor and was awesome and funny when he was in school of rock and Beetlejuice" @FrankDo66145485

"@BeanieFeldstein- her charisma on stage is brilliant. Such an underrated talent. Gorgeous." @hotmessbless

"@adriennelwarren without QUESTION" @marlalou

Facebook

"Carolee Carmello. She has delivered powerful and worthy performances for decades now and the woman still does not have a Tony. It just boggles my mind! She's incredible!" Nathan Brandon Gaik

"Danny Burstein, he deserves it. The best working actor on the stage. Kind, funny, intelligent, he brings a passion to his work every single time like no other. And after 6 noms, I think he deserves it." Fer A. Zermeño Garavito

"Judy Kuhn. It astounds me that she hasn't won yet. I wanted to see her win for Helen Bechdel." Kristina Baron-Woods

"Rob McClure...saw him in Something Rotten and Mrs. Doubtfire...amazing talent" Linda Ricksen

"Andrew Rannells has been robbed of a Tony too many times" Lexxie Rowell

Jeremy Jordan. His voice is out of this world but his acting is equally as impressive. For example, when he sings Why God Why you are transported to Vietnam." Kim HK





