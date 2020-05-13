BWWPrompts: What is Your Favorite Piece of Show Merch?

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read your responses to today's prompt!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Through a connection to Ben Platt and his family, I have a cast that he wore in the original DC run of Dear Evan Hansen!! It's one of my most prized possessions." hayden_d_1

"A Bronx Tale shirt that has my favorite musical quote, "The saddest thing in life is wasted talent" on it!" @theatre.freak

"My playbill collection. It reminds me how lucky and fortunate I am to be able to have seen as much as I have." @a_fazz

"Evan's shirt!!! Not only it is iconic, but also my parents surprised me with it for my birthday!!! (I don't have it yet, because I don't live in the US, and send it isn't possible yet, but still!)" @another.musical.account

"My grow-a-plant from little shop of horrors! I have a carnivorous plant in my window now..." @alsoknownaskhalil

Twitter

A signed Playbill from@FiddlerNYC that was part of the BC/EFA fundraiser back in December. The production at Stage 42 was quite possibly the best production of "Fiddler" I will ever see, and this was not only a fantastic memento, but its purchase was put towards a great cause." @JusticeWinter7

"I have a travel mug that says, "Children are Maggots" from Matilda. I also work with children and absolutely adore them, so it makes me laugh every time I use it." @EmmaaaMarieee

"My #Wicked sweatshirt that I've gotten signed by anyone I've met who has been in the cast." @BeccaBTalksTV

"The Phantom of the Opera monkey music box!" @jen_holdstock

"My @MoulinRougeBway poster! I think it is RAD!" @onelifetooliver

Facebook

"I think that my favorite piece of merch is the the "We're all Lesbians" shirt from The Prom. It's special cause it's one of the costumes used in the show, so to be able to have it is to feel as you are an important part of the show and part of the important message that this show shared." Genesis Vizcarrondo

"A signed Hamilton playbill by Lin Manuel Miranda!" Lauren Faerber

"My Swarovski Wicked pin... it tends to be a conversation starter when I wear it. I was doing photography in the Grand Canyon one time and this quiet Welsh lady in my group saw the pin and just opened up like I was a long lost friend. The whole day she stayed by my side, even helping me carry gear, talking all about Wicked." Julie D Rhoden

"My Hello, Dolly! track jacket! It doesn't hurt that Carolee Carmello touched it! And I made her laugh!" Nathan Brandon Gaik

"I love my fan from Head Over Heels. My best friend got it a couple of weeks before the last show and I had it signed by the cast that last night." Becca Jean





