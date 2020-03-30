BWWPrompts: If You Could Travel Back in Time, Which Broadway Opening Night Would You Attend and Why?

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Today we asked: If you could travel back in time, which Broadway opening night would you attend and why?

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Hamilton or DEH because I would love to be there in the midst of the hype and newness. There's just something about musicals that impact so many lives and seeing it when it's brand new." -@linds_angel

"RENT it is my favorite show or all time and it would mean I would be seeing Pasquale, Menzel, rapp all together live" -@_.skantro101._

"Newsies, I wish I could have seen the original cast live, Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay, Andrew Keenan Blogger, & Ben Fankhauser are so talented and to be in the same room and then would be amazing!" -@katee.mcewen

"I read once that opening night of Wicked Idina got a standing ovation when she walked out on stage for the first time during the show. Just reading about that gave me the goosies. I would have loved to have been there!" -@heathersmurf1972

Twitter

"If I can go back in time I would love to go see the opening of Beetlejuice..my reason is because I fell in love with the show and it would have been a special moment to see it being born on stage for the first time!!!" -@CournteyO

"If I could go back, staying the same age as I am now, knowing what I know now, I would very much like to go back in time to see Ragtime's opening night. It was a world that seems to be locked in a capsule & everyone keeps driving past. What we realize is we are in that capsule." -@ameaproductions

"Oddly enough, Oklahoma. It changed musical theatre in a drastic way, using songs to advance the plot rather than as time-outs from the storyline. Now it's considered traditional or classic, but at the time, it was radical." -@Victoria_Noe

"December 27, 1927. The opening night of Show Boat. It was the first proper musical. It was a game changer." -@AliasEuterpe

"Opening night of the original 'Sweeney Todd.' I wanna feel the room (and be in the room) when Broadway experienced this musical thriller, and the silence at the end after the final door slam." -@marcgtheater

Facebook

"The original 1980's production of "Carrie". While it has gone down in history as one of the biggest broadway flops, I'm a huge fan of the revival and I would love to witness what started it all." -Hannah R.

"Kiss Me Kate - Dec 30, 1948. Cole Porter ♥i??. WWII had ended, Britain established Natl Health Svc and the World Health Organization was formed to unite countries in eradicating diseases. Vinyl records were coming out and soon we would have durable cast albums in our homes. My favorite musical" -Cynthia M.

"Not Broadway, but the Original London production of 'Cabaret.' Ever since I learned Dame Judi Dench played Sally Bowles, I've mourned our lack of much material from that production. On Broadway? The original production of 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' to meet my Great-Aunt who was in the show, and who died 20 years before I was born." -Hans M.

"Opening night of original cast of Company. 2 words... Elaine Stritch" -Sarah D.

"Bye Bye Birdie cause it was my 1st Broadway show! I was just 13yrs old. Loved the Music and N Great cast.. Chita Rivera Dick Van Dyke and Paul Lynde were Amazing!!" -Rose-Marie N.





