BWW TV: What Is FLYING OVER SUNSET All About? The Broadway Cast Explains!

Lincoln Center Theater's upcoming production of the new musical Flying Over Sunset is officially in rehearsals! The musical, with a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, featuring choreography by Michelle Dorrance, will begin previews Thursday, March 12, and open on Thursday, April 16 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). What is the new musical all about?

"I found these three fascinating characters, all of whom were at a certain point in their lives unbelievably successful in what they did, but for reasons that we discover in the show... why did they have to turn to to this drug.?" says Lapine. "In fact, for those who used LSD, it was a much more serious venture to find out things about themselves and put their lives in perspective."

Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (to be played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

The company just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!





Related Articles