BWW TV: Welcome to Nowhere- Catch a Sneak Peek of THE BAND'S VISIT!

The Broadway production of the critically acclaimed musical THE BAND'S VISIT arrives this fall at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). THE BAND'S VISIT will begin performances on Saturday, October 7, 2017, and officially open on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Joining Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh and Alok Tewari are Etai Benson (An American in Paris) as "Papi" and Adam Kantor (Fiddler on the Roof) as "Telephone Guy." Pomme Koch and Madison Micucci will understudy for THE BAND'S VISIT.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

We're taking you to the The Strand's Rare Book Room for a special sneak peek of the new musical!

Related Articles