BWW TV: Watch the Rockettes High Kick Into Christmas as They Rehearse for All-New Finale!

Oct. 14, 2018  

Earlier this week, the Radio City Rockettes rehearsed the choreography from the brand-new finale scene, "Christmas Lights," for the 2018 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase. We're taking you inside the big rehearsal below!

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will run from November 9 - January 1, 2019 at Radio City Music Hall. The new finale scene, "Christmas Lights," will be a stunning example of innovation blended with tradition. The finale begins at the conclusion of the "Living Nativity" scene with the original light of Christmas - the North Star. Fragments of light will suddenly appear as aerialists fly across the Great Stage. One hundred drones, representing Christmas lights, will magically surround Santa Claus on stage, forming various shapes and patterns, and eventually reveal the Radio City Rockettes.

This year, digital projections that cover all eight of the venue's iconic proscenium arches transport audiences from their seats right to the center of the action - from the North Pole to Central Park, to a manger in Bethlehem. Cutting-edge design studio Obscura Digital created all-new projections for fan favorite numbers, such as "The 12 Days of Christmas," "Nutcracker" and "Here Comes Santa Claus," as well as the new finale "Christmas Lights," and expanded the projections for "New York at Christmas."

Photo Credit: Carl Scheffel/MSG Photos/Footage courtesy of MSG

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

