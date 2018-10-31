BWW TV: Watch the Cast of A CHORUS LINE Dance It Out in Rehearsals for City Center Gala!

New York City Center will soon present the 75th Anniversary gala presentation of A Chorus Line. The production will star Jay Armstrong Johnson (Bobby), Kate Bailey (Kristine), Callan Bergmann (Frank), Natalie Bourgeois (Lois), Tommy Bracco (Mike), Wesley Ian Cappiello (Roy), Max Clayton (Don), Aaron Patrick Craven (Butch), Sara Esty (Maggie), Emily Franch (Vicki), David Grindrod (Mark), Eddie Gutierrez (Paul), Robyn Hurder (Cassie), Jolina Javier (Connie), Tara Kostmayer (Diana), Denis Lambert (Greg), J. Elaine Marcos (Val), Melanie Moore (Judy), Jenna Nicole Schoen (Tricia), Joseph J. Simeone (Al), Ahmad Simmons (Tom), Ryan Steele (Larry), Naomi C. Walley (Bebe), Anthony Wayne (Richie), Tony Yazbeck (Zach), and Leigh Zimmerman (Sheila).

In 1975, the stories of seventeen Broadway dancers sprang to life when A Chorus Line opened Off-Broadway. Born of workshop sessions with actual Broadway dancers (eight of whom appeared in the original cast). This incisive portrait of the life of the Broadway dancer received 12 Tony Award nominations, winning nine-in addition to the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. With a Broadway run of 6,137 performances, national tours, and international productions, A Chorus Line is both a snapshot of a moment in history and a platform for fresh talent, which will be showcased in this Annual Gala Presentation (November 14 - 18) directed by Bob Avian (original co-choreographer) with choreography by Baayork Lee (Connie, original cast) and music direction by Patrick Vaccariello.

Check out highlights of the cast in rehearsals below!

