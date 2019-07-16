BWW TV: Watch a Sneak Peek of Melanie Moore & Matt Doyle in FREDDIE FALLS IN LOVE!

Freddie Falls in Love, a joyously unrestrained and captivating dance play starring some of today's hottest performers from stage and screen, including Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore, will play a limited theatrical engagement this summer at The Joyce Theater.

Two Broadway favorites will return to lead the cast for this premiere Joyce engagement of Freddie Falls in Love. Matt Doyle (The Book of Mormon, War Horse) reprises his turn as the lovelorn central character and "So You Think You Can Dance" winner Melanie Moore (Hello, Dolly!;Finding Neverland) returns as the woman who sets the action in motion by refusing the man's proposal. The dynamically versatile cast is rounded out by Marc Cardarelli, Ashley Day, Katie Drablos, Chantelle Good, Lindsay Janisse, Evan Kasprzak, Tiare Keeno, Kolton Krouse, Heather Lang, Betty Weinberger and Jason Williams.

Presented by The Joyce Theater Foundation, the production, under the direction of Al Blackstone, will enjoy a two-week run from July 23-August 4. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Freddie Falls in Love brings a fresh take on popular contemporary dance to The Joyce Theater this summer, marking choreographer Al Blackstone's Joyce debut. Known for his style that blends dance with theatrical storytelling, Blackstone has choreographed to Emmy-nominated effect on "So You Think You Can Dance," as well as extensively for musical theatre and the concert stage. Originally conceived and presented as a fundraiser for Dancers Responding to AIDS, the dance narrative follows a boy on his journey of self-discovery after experiencing heartbreak. Using energy, style, and not a single spoken word, Freddie Falls in Love tells the universal story of how a person can learn to embrace the unknown.'

The cast just met the press and we're giving you a sneak peek below!





