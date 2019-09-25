BWW TV: Watch Matthew Broderick, Michael Shannon & More on the Red Carpet for THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM

Just last night, Broadway celebrated a new arrival. Written by Tony Award nominee Florian Zeller (The Father), translated by two-time Tony Award Winner Christopher Hampton (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) and directed by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night), The Height of the Storm opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Two of the greatest actors of their generation come together in one unforgettable story of a shared life and all of its complexities. For 50 years the lives of André and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change. Jonathan Kent directs this thrilling production The Times of London declares "a deeply moving new play that takes us to the edge of what it is to love."

BroadwayWorld was live on the red carpet and you can check out interviews with Matthew Broderick, Michael Shannon, Mary Beth Peil and more below!





Related Articles