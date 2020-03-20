BWW TV: Watch Katharine McPhee and David Foster Sing With Guest Jeremy Jordan in Instagram Live Concert!

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster have recently announced they will hold daily Instagram Live concerts to entertain their fans under quarantine around the country. The duo set up their phones on their piano and sing to whoever tunes in!

McPhee teased a special guest in a tweet earlier in the evening, saying, "heads up!! broadway fans are REALLY going to want to tune into my insta live today."

The special guest was none other than SMASH co-star Jeremy Jordan, who played McPhee's boyfriend on the hit musical series.

Watch the entire concert below! McPhee and Foster plan to continue their concert series each night at 5:30pm PST/8:30pm EST.





