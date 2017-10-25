BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Natalie Weiss & More in New Teaser for GHOST THE MUSICAL at WPPAC

The White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC) presents GHOST THE MUSICAL playing now through October 29. BroadwayWorld has an extended look at new footage from the show in the teaser below!

Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg made GHOST one of the biggest hit films of all time. Now the Oscar-winning film comes alive on stage in a smart, funny, suspenseful and romantic musical for the whole family. Or just a great date night! With a fresh pop/rock score by Grammy winners Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror," Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know"), GHOST THE MUSICAL follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam's untimely death. Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to a storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death.

Get ready to fall in love again with the story you know and the characters that made the film one of the most romantic movies of all time. With a big heart and even bigger laughs, this musical gem is "out of this world"!

The cast features the talents of Natalie Weiss (Molly), Steven Grant Douglas (Sam), Wayne Shuker (Carl) and Ellisha Marie (Oda Mae). Completing the cast are Jaela Cheeks-Lomax, Kenya Hamilton, Chloe Kostman, Greg Laucella, Kenneth-Kyle Martinez and T.J. Newton.

GHOST THE MUSICAL is Directed by Joseph C. Walsh with Musical Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Lexie Fennell Frare. Scenic Design by Ann Beyersdofer, Costume Design by Molly Seidel, Lighting Design by Matthew Guminski, Projection Design by Ian McClain, Stage Managed by Chris Luner. Book & Lyrics by Bruce Joel Rubin, Music & Lyrics by Dave Stewart & Glen Ballard. Based on the Paramount Pictures film written by Bruce Joel Rubin. Original West End Production Produced by Colin Ingram, David Garfinkle, Adam Silberman, Land Line Productions, Donovan Mannato, Michael Edwards / Carole Winter. "Unchained Melody" written by Hy Zaret and Alex North, courtesy of Unchained Melody Publishing LLC.

For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600.

