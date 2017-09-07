BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Public Works' AS YOU LIKE IT at the Delacorte

The Public Theater's free Public Works production of As You Like It took place September 1-5 at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. BroadwayWorld has highlights from the show below!

As You Like It featured equity actors Ato Blankson-Wood(Orlando), Darius de Haas (Duke Senior), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Rosalind), Joel Perez (Touchstone), and Shaina Taub (Jaques); along with cameo group performances by Bronx Wrestling Federation, Freedom Dabka Group, Harambee Dance Company, and The Sing Harlem Choir.

The Public Works community partner organizations are Brownsville Recreation Center (Brooklyn), Center for Family Life in Sunset Park (Brooklyn), DreamYard Project (Bronx), Fortune Society (Queens), and Military Resilience Project (all boroughs), along with alumni partners Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education, Children's Aid Society and Domestic Workers United.

Public Works, The Public's local and national initiative that invites diverse communities across New York to join in creating ambitious works of theater, celebrates its fifth year with As You Like It, a ravishing new musical adaptation by Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, and Shaina Taub, featuring music and lyrics by Taub, the acclaimed singer/songwriter behind last season's "free-spirited, thoroughly delightful" (The New York Times) adaptation of Twelfth Night, and choreography by Emmy nominee and Lortel Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

Two hundred community members and professional actors perform together on the Delacorte stage in this immersive dream-like tale of faithful friends, feuding families, and lovers in disguise. Forced from their homes, Orlando, Duke Senior, his daughter Rosalind and niece Celia, escape to the Forest of Arden, a fantastical place of transformation, where all are welcomed and embraced. Lost amidst the trees, the refugees find community and acceptance under the stars. Fall under love's spell in this magical story of chance encounters and self-discovery.

