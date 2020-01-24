BWW TV: Watch HADESTOWN, SIX, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, And More Perform At BroadwayCon's First Look - Live at 2:30pm!

Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving fans a look inside the BroadwayCon 2020 First Look panel! Be sure to head over to BroadwayWorld's Facebook page at 2:30pm to get a peek at performances from current Broadway favorites like Hadestown and Jagged Little Pill, plus upcoming productions like Company and Six. You're not gonna want to miss all the fun; you never know what surprises are in store!

At BroadwayCon's First Look, attendees will be treated to an exclusive showcase of performances from the newest and most talked-about shows of the season. Hosted by Alex Newell, Broadway alum and star of NBC's new television series "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," First Look will feature ten shows, all performing exclusively for BroadwayCon fans.

First Look 2020 will feature performances from SIX, Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, Girl from the North Country, Caroline, or Change, Company, Sing Street, Emojiland, Between The Lines, and Tony Award-winning Hadestown. Tickets are available now at BroadwayCon.com/register.

"BroadwayCon's First Look is one of the only times a theatre fan can see a preview of the year's most exciting offerings," says Melissa Anelli, CEO of Mischief Management and Co-Founder of BroadwayCon. "There is no better chance for fans to experience performances from so many Broadway shows all in one place. With this showcase now on the first day of BroadwayCon, we'll be able to bring all that enthusiasm for the current season of Broadway shows with us all weekend."





