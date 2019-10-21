BWW TV: Watch Eden Espinosa Get Ready to Return to BKLYN as She Rehearses for Reunion Concert!

Tonight, October 21, BKLYN is back with a 15th Anniversary reunion concert for one-night-only. The company will be led by Eden Espinosa (RENT, Wicked) as Brooklyn, Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge, In the Heights) as Faith, and stage star Ramona Keller (The Public Theatre's Hercules, City Center's Little Shop of Horrors) as Paradice, with Tony Award nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Les Miserables) as Taylor Collins, and Grammy Award nominee Quentin Earl Darrington (Once On This Island, CATS) as Streetsinger. Original Broadway cast members Julie Reiber (Come From Away), Horace V. Rogers (Tarzan), Caren Lyn Tackett (High Fidelity) will complete the cast,

The concert, which benefits Covenant House Foundation (www.covenanthouse.org), will be presented on the 15th anniversary of the show's Broadway opening night, Monday, October 21 at 7:30 PM, at Brooklyn Steel (319 Frost Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222). Tickets can be purchased HERE.

With original direction by Tony Award winner Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Big River) the musical is written by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson. BKLYN made its World Premiere in Denver in 2003 and opened on Broadway on October 21, 2004 at The Plymouth Theatre (later renamed the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater), playing 311 performances.

Below, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge checks in with Espinosa, musical director James Sampliner and director Matt Logan as they take a break from rehearsals. Plus, watch as Eden joins James at the piano to perform "I Never Knew His Name."





