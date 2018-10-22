BWW TV: THE FERRYMAN Arrives on Broadway- Go Inside Opening Night!

THE FERRYMAN
Oct. 22, 2018  
The best of Broadway gathered last night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, where the epic tale of The Ferryman opened officially on Broadway.

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

The Ferryman's 30+ member cast features most of the play's London cast members on the Broadway stage, including Paddy Considine in his stage debut as Quinn Carney, Laura Donnelly as Caitlin Carney, Genevieve O'Reillyas Mary Carney, Dean Ashton, Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Trevor HarrisonBraun, Sean Frank Coffey, Will Coombs, Gina Costigan, Charles Dale, Theo Ward Dunsmore, Justin Edwards, Fra Fee, Fionnula Flanagan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Carly Gold, Cooper Gomes, Holly Gould, Stuart Graham, Mark Lambert, Carla Langley, Matilda Lawler, Conor MacNeill, Michael Quinton McArthur, Willow McCarthy, Colin McPhillamy, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osborne, Brooklyn Shuck, Glenn Speers, Rafael West Vallés, and Niall Wright.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and we're taking you behind the scenes of the triumphant opening below!

