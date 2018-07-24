STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
BWW TV: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN on the Great White Way! Inside Opening Night with Armie Hammer & Company

Jul. 24, 2018  

Straight White Men officially opened on Broadway last night, July 23, 2018. Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, stars Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne and Paul Schneider.

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

Below, we're taking you inside the big night to celebrate with Hammer, Schneider, Payne and the rest of the company!

