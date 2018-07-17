BWW TV: Ruby Lewis Croons in MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL at the Composer's Showcase

Jul. 17, 2018  

Marilyn! The New Musical, an original musical based on the life of Marilyn Monroe recently made its world premiere in Las Vegas. The show will opened at Paris Las Vegas on June 1, just in time for Marilyn's birthday. Get a peek at the production below as star Ruby Lewis performs the 11 o'clock number!

Written, directed and produced by Tegan Summer, CEO of Prospect House Entertainment, in partnership with Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Estate of Marilyn Monroe, the new musical featured acclaimed Broadway actress Ruby Lewis as the resident Marilyn Monroe.

Marilyn! The New Musical features 20 original musical numbers as well as classics like "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" and "My Heart Belongs to Daddy," telling the story of one of the world's most famous women, from her days as Norma Jeane overcoming a difficult childhood, to her meteoric rise to stardom and becoming one of the biggest and most enduring sex symbols of all time.

The Marilyn! cast included the best talent that Broadway, Los Angeles and Las Vegas have to offer including: Brittney Bertier as Norma Jeane, Frank Lawson as Charlie, Marilyn's trusted driver, Travis Cloer as Milton Greene, Chris Fore as Bill Pursel, Randal Keith as Darryl F. Zanuck, Christopher Showerman as Joe DiMaggio, Matthew Tyler as Arthur Miller, Lindsay Roginski as Jane Russell, Una Eggerts as Jayne Mansfield, and Chanel Edwards-Frederick as Ella Fitzgerald. Kelley Jakle will serve as the swing for Marilyn Monroe. In addition, the show anticipates a rotating cast of celebrity guest performers in the lead and supporting roles.

Representing the essence of the era of Marilyn Monroe with a modern twist, the set will feature dynamic, cutting-edge, contemporary design that retains all of the beauty and nostalgic elements of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

