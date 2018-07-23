BWW TV: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for STRAIGHT WHITE MEN- Watch Live!

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Jul. 23, 2018  

It's opening night! Straight White Men began previews at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) on Friday, June 29, 2018 and officially opens on Broadway tonight, July 23, 2018. Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, stars Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne and Paul Schneider.

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

Below, we're taking you to the red carpet with BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge to celebrate the big night!

