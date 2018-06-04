BWW TV: Meet the Company of DESPERATE MEASURES- Plus Get a Sneak Peek!

Beginning performances at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues), for an open-ended engagement beginning May 30 with opening night set for June 13, Desperate Measures features: Gary Marachek (Eleanor) as Father Morse, Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages) as Bella Rose, Sarah Parnicky (Show Boat at Houston Grand Opera) as Susanna/Sister Mary Jo, Conor Ryan ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert") as Johnny Blood, Peter Saide (Skin Tight) as Sheriff Green, Nick Wyman (Les Misérables) as Governor von Richterhenkenpflichtgetruber and Anthony Festa, Celia Hottenstein, and Tom Souhrada.

Desperate Measures is a hilarious new musical that tells the tale of Johnny Blood, a handsome young man whose life is in danger over a saloon brawl. Set in the early 1890's, Johnny must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters including a wily sheriff, an eccentric priest, a authoritarian governor, a saloon girl gone good, and a nun out of the habit- as they all struggle to decide Johnny's fate. Laws are broken and hearts are won as they try to find justice in a world that often doesn't seem just. Sound familiar?

Inspired by Shakespeare's Measure for Measure, the musical is a joyful, madcap comedy that also manages to ponder the nature of justice. Will the good guys pull off the greatest caper yet, or will Johnny be left hanging? One thing is certain...you will come out smiling.

BroadwayWorld just met the company and you can check out performance highlights and get a taste for what the show is all about below!

