BWW TV: Matthew Lopez and the Company of THE INHERITANCE Celebrate Opening Night!
The Barrymore Theatre was the place to be yesterday as the best of Broadway came out to celebrate an epic opening day of The Inheritance- directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley.
Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez's highly-anticipated two-part play, The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home.
