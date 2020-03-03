BWW TV: Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse & More Talk Bringing HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Back to Broadway!

How I Learned to Drive will begin previews on Friday, March 27, 2020 prior to a Wednesday, April 22, 2020 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony Award® winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life.

"It's pretty bottomless- this part," says Parker. "There were so many parts of it that I never felt like I cracked. I needed some more years behind me and some more maturity. I've been doing theatre now for 35 years and I think it took me 35 years to get this certain extra something that I think I'll be able to use for this part specifically."

Watch below as she, and the rest of the company, tell us even more about the revival!





