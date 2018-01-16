BWW TV: Let Chloe Lowery Chill You to the Bone in Sneak Peek of ROCKTOPIA on Broadway!

This spring, the international music sensation Rocktopia will rock Broadway for six epic weeks, March 20 - April 29, 2018 at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway).

ROCKTOPIA is a musical revolution that celebrates the fusion of the best rock songs of the past century with some of the greatest classical music ever written. Rocktopia showcases the works of musical innovators including Mozart, Queen, Beethoven, Journey, Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Pink Floyd, Heart, Rachmaninoff, Foreigner, Copland, The Who and more.

Developed over eight years, Rocktopia is inspired by the idea that if Beethoven or Mozart were alive today, they would be modern-day rock stars. With extensive knowledge of both genres, Evan and Fleisher looked for common themes, potency, and emotional resonance in the songs before fusing them together to create explosive and moving new musical arrangements.

We're bringing you a special sneak peek from the show. Enjoy Chloe Lowery's rendition of Heart's "Alone" below!

