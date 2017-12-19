BWW TV: Hear From the Great Show People Behind THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - Hugh Jackman, Pasek and Paul, Zac Efron, and More

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is soon to hit theatres and we can't stop buzzing about the amazing cast and creatives behind the exciting new movie musical. BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch gets inside info as she chats with amazing showpeople involved. Watch below to hear from Hugh Jackman, Pasek and Paul, Keala Settle, Zendaya, and more!

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Directed by Michael Gracey, and starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN hits theaters on December 20th.

