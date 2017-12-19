THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie
Click Here for More Articles on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie

BWW TV: Hear From the Great Show People Behind THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - Hugh Jackman, Pasek and Paul, Zac Efron, and More

Dec. 19, 2017  

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is soon to hit theatres and we can't stop buzzing about the amazing cast and creatives behind the exciting new movie musical. BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch gets inside info as she chats with amazing showpeople involved. Watch below to hear from Hugh Jackman, Pasek and Paul, Keala Settle, Zendaya, and more!

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Directed by Michael Gracey, and starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN hits theaters on December 20th.

BWW TV: Hear From the Great Show People Behind THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - Hugh Jackman, Pasek and Paul, Zac Efron, and More
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Hear From the Great Show People Behind THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - Hugh Jackman, Pasek and Paul, Zac Efron, and More
  • BWW TV: Get An Exclusive Look at Tom Fletcher's THE CHRISTMASAURUS LIVE!
  • BWW Exclusive: Katie Gets Ready for Christmas with the Rockettes #BetweenShows!
  • BWW TV: Exclusive Interview With THE WOMAN IN WHITE's Anna O'Byrne
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Meet the New Boys of JERSEY BOYS- Cory Jeacoma
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Quoting a Classic- The Stars Reveal Their Favorite Lines from A CHRISTMAS STORY!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com