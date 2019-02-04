BWW TV: HELLO DOLLY's Garett Hawe Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram!

Holy cabooses! This past weekend, Garett Hawe, who plays Ambrose Kemper on the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, took us behind the scenes at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre as he took over the BroadwayWorld Instagram Story! In case you missed it (or just want to relive all the fun again), check out the clips below from Garett's two-show day!

Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production reprises their roles for the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, including four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winnerScott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn(Music Supervision), Robert Billig (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman(Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase(Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting).

Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattering The Shubert Organization's all-time record ten times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

