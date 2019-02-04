BWW TV: HELLO DOLLY's Garett Hawe Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram!

Feb. 4, 2019  

Holy cabooses! This past weekend, Garett Hawe, who plays Ambrose Kemper on the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, took us behind the scenes at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre as he took over the BroadwayWorld Instagram Story! In case you missed it (or just want to relive all the fun again), check out the clips below from Garett's two-show day!

Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production reprises their roles for the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, including four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winnerScott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn(Music Supervision), Robert Billig (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman(Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase(Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting).

Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattering The Shubert Organization's all-time record ten times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

BWW TV: HELLO DOLLY's Garett Hawe Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: HELLO DOLLY's Garett Hawe Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram!
  • BWW Video: German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi Talk TANGO FIRE
  • BWW TV: Get an Inside Look at MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Song and Dance Man Tony Yazbeck Kicks Off American Songbook Series- Watch Highlights!
  • #TBT: SPONGEBOB Gets Ready for a Bikini Bottom Day!
  • BWW TV: Alan Menken Joins Disney Leading Ladies For A Trip Down Memory Lane

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE