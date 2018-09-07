DEAR EVAN HANSEN
BWW TV: Get to Know the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour Team As They Prepare to Hit the Road!

Sep. 7, 2018  

They've got their maps (yes, even Heidi and Cynthia) and they're heading out on the road! The smash hit musical Dear Evan Hansen is bringing the laughter and the tears to cities all around the country starting this fall. We caught up with the team as worked hard at rehearsal and prepared for the journey ahead!

Dear Evan Hansen will begin performances in September 2018 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (September 25 - October 13, 2018), followed by engagements in Los Angeles (October 17 - November 25, 2018) and San Francisco (December 5 - December 30, 2018). Tickets for these three cities go on sale tomorrow, June 8 (10:00 am PT / 11:00 am MT). For ticketing information, please go to www.dearevanhansen.com.

The complete casting for the Tony Award-winning musical's First National Tour includes. stage and TV star Jessica Phillips as 'Heidi Hansen', Tony Award-nominee Christiane Nollas 'Cynthia Murphy', and Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar as 'Larry Murphy.' Marrick Smithand Maggie McKenna round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), with Jared Goldsmith as 'Jared Kleinman' and Phoebe Koyabe as 'Alana Beck' completing the on-stage company. They join the previously announced Ben Levi Ross in the title role.

The cast also includes Stephen Christopher Anthony (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Ashley de la Rosa, Noah Kieserman, Jane Pfitsch, Coleen Sexton and Maria Wirries.

